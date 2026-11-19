L to R – Prof. (Dr) Kaustav Sanyal, Director, Bose Institute, Arun Kumar Chandra, Managing Director, P.C. Chandra Group, Shri Amitava Chandra, Deputy Managing Director, P.C. Chandra Jewellers

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 19: The P.C. Chandra Group, one of the leading business conglomerates from Eastern India, distributed scholarships to 56 district toppers of the Madhyamik Examination 2026 from 23 districts across West Bengal. The distribution was part of the Group’s Jahar Lal Chandra Merit Scholarship Programme, marking the 13th year of this initiative.

A scholarship of ₹50,000 each was presented to the toppers from West Bengal in the presence of Prof. (Dr.) Kaustuv Sanyal – Director Bose Institute; Shri Arun Kumar Chandra, Managing Director, P.C. Chandra Group and Shri Amitava Chandra, Deputy Managing Director, P.C. Chandra Jewellers, at P.C. Chandra Gardens on 18th November.

Launched in 2014 to mark the 75th anniversary of the P.C. Chandra Group, this initiative was established in loving memory of Late Shri Jahar Lal Chandra, former Chairman of the Group. The scholarship aims to inspire some of the brightest minds across the state to pursue higher goals and reflects the Group’s enduring commitment to advancing education in the region.

Over the past decade, the Jahar Lal Chandra Merit Scholarship has become a celebration of academic excellence across West Bengal. With 635 scholarships awarded up to 2025, the programme stands as a testament to our belief that education has the power to transform lives and strengthen communities.

Speaking about the evening, Shri Amitava Chandra, Deputy Managing Director of P.C. Chandra Jewellers, said, “Inspired by the vision and values of our Chairman, Late Shri Jahar Lal Chandra, and instituted in his cherished memory, the Jahar Lal Chandra Merit Scholarship reflects our enduring commitment to giving back to society through education. This CSR initiative recognises academic excellence by awarding Rs. 50,000 each to 56 Madhyamik toppers from 23 districts across West Bengal. With 635 scholarships awarded up to 2025, the initiative carries forward his legacy of social responsibility by nurturing young talent, encouraging aspirations and contributing towards a brighter future for generations to come.”

About PC Chandra Group

P.C. Chandra Group is one of the leading business conglomerates from Eastern India, which began its journey with the jewellery business and has grown remarkably over the decades. The Group’s diversified interests now span Jewellery, Chemicals and Adhesives, Hospitality, Software, Social Greenery, Real Estate, Rubber Plantations, and Warehouse Rentals.

Today, the P.C. Chandra Group stands as a multifaceted organisation that enjoys the trust of global consumers and the partnership of several prestigious clients. As a socially responsible corporate, the Group has undertaken numerous CSR initiatives such as the J.L. Chandra Merit Scholarship (for Madhyamik Examination toppers), J.N. Anuprerna (scholarships for underprivileged students), Gyandhara (knowledge centres in colleges), Tribute (honouring yesteryear film personalities for their lifetime contributions), Neem Banani (green environment initiative), and #StopTheDrop (rainwater conservation), among many others.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)