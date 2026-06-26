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Home > Business News > Quantum Canvas: India’s First UV Immersive Fine Art Exhibition Opens on 25 June’26

Quantum Canvas: India’s First UV Immersive Fine Art Exhibition Opens on 25 June’26

Quantum Canvas: India’s First UV Immersive Fine Art Exhibition Opens on 25 June’26

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Last updated: June 26, 2026 00:11:23 IST

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Quantum Canvas: India’s First UV Immersive Fine Art Exhibition Opens on 25 June’26

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25: C Cube Art Gallery, celebrating a decade of excellence, inaugurated Quantum Canvas, India’s first UV Immersive Fine Art Exhibition, on 25 June 2026 at Balasaheb Thackeray Kaladalan, Thane. The exhibition will be open to the public from 26 to 28 June 2026, from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM. The inauguration was graced by Padma Shri Achyut Palav, along with Yogesh Shinde, Founder Director of C Cube Art Gallery; Pranjal Shinde, Co-Founder of C Cube Art Gallery; and Kiah Surve, Director of the company.

Featuring works by international artist Dhyan Passika alongside Indian artists Chetan Shetty and P.L. Rane, Quantum Canvas derives its name from the idea that every artwork holds more than what first meets the eye. Presented in a specially designed darkened environment, Dhyan’s artwork reveals hidden colours, pigments and visual layers that emerge only under ultraviolet light, creating an immersive and meditative viewing experience. As viewers move through the gallery, familiar canvases transform before them, unveiling new dimensions of artistic expression and offering a fresh perspective on the same work of art.

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Designed as a walk-through immersive experience, Quantum Canvas invites art lovers, collectors, students and cultural enthusiasts to explore how light can alter perception, revealing details and artistic elements that would otherwise remain unseen.

Speaking about the exhibition, Yogesh Shinde, Founder Director, C Cube Art Gallery, said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently remarked that art and culture have a unique ability to bring people closer. At C Cube Art Gallery, we have always believed that art should inspire curiosity, conversation and connection. Through Quantum Canvas, we wanted to create an experience that encourages people to slow down, look again and discover something unexpected. It is a privilege to bring together artists, collectors, connoisseurs and cultural patrons around an exhibition that invites audiences to look beyond the obvious.”

Kiah Surve, Director, C Cube Art Gallery, added, “In a world increasingly shaped by Artificial Intelligence, it is Creative Intelligence that continues to define our humanity, our ability to feel, imagine and create meaning. Globally, Asian art is gaining significant recognition for its depth, cultural richness and immense potential to shape the future of the international art landscape.”

Endorsing the concept, Padma Shri Achyut Palav, one of India’s most celebrated calligraphers and the chief guest for the inauguration, remarked, “Art is a force that connects people and poses a profound challenge to human thought. What C Cube Art Gallery has conceived with Quantum Canvas is a bold and innovative step in how we experience art. I extend my heartiest congratulations to every artist and organiser who has made this vision a reality.”

Media outreach for the exhibition is being managed by Krescendo Communications.

About C Cube Art Gallery

C Cube Art Gallery is a platform dedicated to celebrating creativity, artistic excellence and cultural expression. The gallery showcases a diverse collection of contemporary and traditional artworks, providing established artists with opportunities to connect with collectors, connoisseurs and the wider creative community. More than an exhibition space, C Cube is a hub for artistic dialogue, inspiration and collaboration, where art is made accessible and meaningful for people from all walks of life.

Through curated exhibitions, workshops, artist representation and bespoke art solutions for homes and businesses, C Cube Art Gallery continues to inspire creativity, connect communities and celebrate art without boundaries.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 26, 2026 12:11 AM IST
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Quantum Canvas: India’s First UV Immersive Fine Art Exhibition Opens on 25 June’26

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Quantum Canvas: India’s First UV Immersive Fine Art Exhibition Opens on 25 June’26
Quantum Canvas: India’s First UV Immersive Fine Art Exhibition Opens on 25 June’26
Quantum Canvas: India’s First UV Immersive Fine Art Exhibition Opens on 25 June’26
Quantum Canvas: India’s First UV Immersive Fine Art Exhibition Opens on 25 June’26

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