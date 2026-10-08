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Home > Business News > Revelers to Dance with the World’s Tallest 50-Foot Dandiya

Revelers to Dance with the World’s Tallest 50-Foot Dandiya

Revelers to Dance with the World’s Tallest 50-Foot Dandiya

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Last updated: October 8, 2026 17:01:13 IST

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Revelers to Dance with the World’s Tallest 50-Foot Dandiya

Dandiya extravaganza with Kairavi Buch, Dhwani Parekh, Sameer and Vaishali Prajapati from October 8 to 20

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 8: The city’s Dumas Road is all set to become a new destination for Navratri celebrations and Garba festivities. This year, “Garvi Vaarso” at C.B. Patel Shagun Farm, near VYPPD, is gearing up to create a vibrant Garba atmosphere.

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The highlight will be a 50-foot-tall Dandiya installation, with Garba enthusiasts dancing to its beats in an attempt to create a world record. The unique attraction is expected to become a major selfie and video spot, with revelers sharing their memorable moments across the country.

This year, the event will feature a spectacular Garba ground and a premium food court, along with performances by some of the country’s popular singers, including Kairavi Buch, Dhwani Parekh, Sameer and Vaishali Prajapati. From October 8 to 20, the venue is set to witness an exciting Dandiya extravaganza.

Revelers to Dance with the World’s Tallest 50-Foot Dandiya

The organizers have also made special arrangements for ample parking, separate Garba zones with various facilities for revelers, and exclusive VIP seating arrangements, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable experience for visitors.

According to the organizers of “Garvi Vaarso” Navratri 2026, visitors can get a daily entry pass for just ₹499. On October 8, participants will have the opportunity to enjoy a Dandiya warm-up with popular singer Kairavi Buch, followed by Dhwani Parekh on October 9, making it a special pre-Navratri celebration.

Every day, both singles and couples will be able to enjoy an affordable yet premium Garba experience on the open ground. The venue will feature a heritage-themed setup and a traditional Baroda-style Garba experience, offering revelers a unique blend of culture, music and celebration.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 8, 2026 5:01 PM IST
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Revelers to Dance with the World’s Tallest 50-Foot Dandiya

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Revelers to Dance with the World’s Tallest 50-Foot Dandiya

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Revelers to Dance with the World’s Tallest 50-Foot Dandiya
Revelers to Dance with the World’s Tallest 50-Foot Dandiya
Revelers to Dance with the World’s Tallest 50-Foot Dandiya
Revelers to Dance with the World’s Tallest 50-Foot Dandiya

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