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Home > Business News > Ryan Group of Schools Launches Official Song ‘Rang Birangi Duniya’ on Children’s Day, Celebrating 50 Glorious Years

Ryan Group of Schools Launches Official Song ‘Rang Birangi Duniya’ on Children’s Day, Celebrating 50 Glorious Years

Ryan Group of Schools Launches Official Song ‘Rang Birangi Duniya’ on Children’s Day, Celebrating 50 Glorious Years

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Last updated: November 14, 2026 20:38:11 IST

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Ryan Group of Schools Launches Official Song ‘Rang Birangi Duniya’ on Children’s Day, Celebrating 50 Glorious Years

A joyful musical tribute to the colours of childhood, created for children, students and parents

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: On the occasion of Children’s Day, Ryan Group of Schools today launched its official song, ‘Rang Birangi Duniya’, as part of the Group’s 50-year celebrations. The song is now streaming on the Ryan Group of Schools YouTube channel.

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‘Rang Birangi Duniya’ is a tribute to the spirit of childhood: its innocence, imagination, curiosity, happiness and endless possibilities. Unlike an educational song, it is made to be enjoyed and felt, and it speaks to children, students and parents alike, who will each find a piece of their own world in it.

The launch comes as Ryan Group of Schools completes 50 years of excellence in education. For five decades, the Group has celebrated the uniqueness of every child, nurtured young minds and empowered them to dream, discover and shine. The song carries that belief into a new medium, marking the milestone with music rather than words alone.

Children’s Day felt like the natural moment to share it. The song invites families across the country to pause, celebrate childhood in all its colours and enjoy the magic of growing up.

Watch ‘Rang Birangi Duniya’: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eNmrUffNi0g

“Every child sees the world in its own colours, and for 50 years our purpose has been to protect and nurture that uniqueness. ‘Rang Birangi Duniya’ is our Children’s Day gift to every child, and to every parent and teacher who has walked this journey with us” said Mr. Ryan Pinto, CEO, Ryan Group of Schools

About Ryan Group of Schools

Celebrating 50 years of educational excellence, the Ryan Group of Institutions is one of India’s leading K–12 education networks, with over 150 schools across India and abroad. Renowned for its holistic approach to education, the Group integrates academics with sports, performing arts, leadership, innovation, and community service, empowering students to become confident, compassionate, and future-ready global citizens.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 14, 2026 8:38 PM IST
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Ryan Group of Schools Launches Official Song ‘Rang Birangi Duniya’ on Children’s Day, Celebrating 50 Glorious Years

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Ryan Group of Schools Launches Official Song ‘Rang Birangi Duniya’ on Children’s Day, Celebrating 50 Glorious Years

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Ryan Group of Schools Launches Official Song ‘Rang Birangi Duniya’ on Children’s Day, Celebrating 50 Glorious Years
Ryan Group of Schools Launches Official Song ‘Rang Birangi Duniya’ on Children’s Day, Celebrating 50 Glorious Years
Ryan Group of Schools Launches Official Song ‘Rang Birangi Duniya’ on Children’s Day, Celebrating 50 Glorious Years
Ryan Group of Schools Launches Official Song ‘Rang Birangi Duniya’ on Children’s Day, Celebrating 50 Glorious Years

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