Sahil Sambhi: Building the Next Chapter of Experiential Hospitality in India

New Delhi [India], September 24: From an IT-led entrepreneurial foundation to a growing portfolio of distinctive culinary and nightlife concepts, Sahil Sambhi is creating hospitality brands around culture, curiosity and memorable experiences.

Hospitality today is no longer defined merely by what is served on a plate. The most successful destinations are increasingly built around a larger idea: an atmosphere, a story and an experience that stays with the guest long after the meal is over. Few young entrepreneurs have embraced this evolution as instinctively as Sahil Sambhi, Founder & CEO of Sahil Sambhi Brands.

What makes Sahil’s journey particularly compelling is that hospitality was not where his professional story began. Born and brought up in Noida, he completed his schooling at Amity International School before earning a BSc in Information Technology in 2009. His early professional years were spent in his family business, where he gained first-hand exposure to systems, operations and technology. Rather than becoming an unrelated chapter, that foundation would later shape the way he approaches hospitality.

In 2015, a childhood dream of owning a restaurant turned into an entrepreneurial pursuit. Sambhi immersed himself in the industry from the ground up, learning directly from chefs, bartenders and managers while understanding operations, marketing, customer experience and innovation. That hands-on approach helped him realise that great hospitality is about building complete destinations, not just serving food.

His philosophy is rooted in a simple but ambitious belief: Indian hospitality has the potential to compete with the finest experiences globally. While Indian cuisine enjoys worldwide recognition, he believes there is immense opportunity to elevate service, guest engagement and overall hospitality to international standards.

That philosophy is reflected across a diverse portfolio of concepts.

From Japonico and Yyaki to Nadoo, Let’s Kiss, Latango, Viet:Nom and Berlin – Haus De Gourmet, every brand has its own identity rather than following a single template. The portfolio spans Japanese, South Indian, Vietnamese, European-inspired and cocktail-led experiences, each designed for a distinct audience.

Let’s Kiss offers a menu-free cocktail experience where bartenders craft drinks based on a guest’s mood, preferences and occasion from a repertoire of more than 100 cocktails, making every visit personal.

At Yyaki, developed with Chef Roberto Blondi, Japanese cuisine is presented through Teppanyaki, Robata and an intimate duck-focused tasting journey, complemented by its distinctive Duck Bar.

Perhaps the most personal concept is Nadoo, created as a tribute to his late mother and his South Indian roots. Led by Chef Shri Bala, it celebrates the cuisines of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while blending authenticity with contemporary dining. Its Kaapi Bar transforms South Indian filter coffee into an experience of its own.

His ability to identify opportunities in underexplored categories is equally visible in Viet:Nom. In a market crowded with generic Pan-Asian offerings, the brand focuses on authentic Vietnamese cuisine, featuring classics like pho, bánh mì and spring rolls. Its expansion beyond Delhi-NCR and Mumbai into Kolkata and Kathmandu demonstrates the strength of a sharply defined concept.

Latango combines rustic European influences with playful Japanese accents, while Berlin – Haus De Gourmet extends the portfolio into a sophisticated European-Asian multicuisine format with operations in Indore and Dehradun.

Another upcoming concept, Koreyo, reflects his continued focus on distinctive culinary experiences. Built around Korean BBQ and a Soju bar, it aims to create an immersive dining format centred on cuisine, social dining and beverage culture.

Behind this creative diversity lies a structured business philosophy.

Rather than chasing rapid expansion, Sambhi focuses on location research, audience profiling, market feasibility and operational systems. His IT background encourages him to view restaurants as businesses where technology, efficiency and customer experience work together. A strong backend infrastructure helps maintain consistency while allowing each concept to retain its unique identity.

He also believes hospitality brands are built beyond their physical spaces. Immersive events, digital marketing, social listening and real-time customer feedback have become central to how his brands engage with audiences, helping build communities rather than simply attracting footfall.

His leadership philosophy follows the same approach. Sambhi believes in empowering chefs, bartenders and operational teams through creativity, training and recognition. For him, exceptional hospitality is created by people who are trusted to contribute to a brand’s evolution.

The industry has taken note of this journey. His recognitions include Business Leaders 2023 – 40 Under 40, The BigF Awards’ Restaurateur of the Year 2023–24, Nightlife Entrepreneur of the Year 2023, and ET Hospitality’s Young Restaurateur of the Year 2022. He has also been featured among The Style List Top 50 Leaders in Luxury 2025 and LuxeBook Top 100 Leaders in Luxury 2025. At the recently held Big F Awards 2026, his restaurants won six awards, with Japonico named Restaurant of the Year by Popular Choice and Sambhi once again recognised as Nightlife Entrepreneur of the Year.

With a growing footprint across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Indore, Dehradun, Kolkata, Goa and Kathmandu, the group is preparing for its first major international expansion to London. Nadoo and Let’s Kiss are set to open there, while upcoming concepts including Koreyo, Batch, Khaani, Vayo and Martinis Every Night further strengthen the expansion pipeline.

The ambition, however, is not simply to become bigger. It is to become more distinctive.

Sahil Sambhi is building a portfolio where every restaurant has a reason to exist, every concept has a story to tell and every guest interaction creates a lasting memory. His journey from technology and family business to the forefront of experiential hospitality demonstrates what happens when structured thinking meets creative instinct.

In an industry where trends evolve rapidly, Sambhi is betting on something more enduring: strong concepts, authentic experiences, empowered people and world-class hospitality.

His ultimate vision is not to build the largest portfolio, but one that stands confidently alongside international benchmarks while remaining rooted in the richness and diversity of India’s culinary heritage.

Mr. Sambhi is not simply opening restaurants. He is crafting destinations and, one concept at a time, helping make India’s hospitality story more ambitious, experiential and globally relevant.