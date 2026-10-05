Sindhu Trade Links Promoter Group Executes Off-Market Share Transfers; Vir Sen Sindhu, Rudra Sen Sindhu Raise Stakes

New Delhi [India], October 5: Promoter group members of Sindhu Trade Links Limited have carried out a series of off-market inter-se transfers in the company’s shares, according to disclosures filed under Regulation 29(2) of SEBI’s Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers Regulations, 2011. The transactions were executed on September 30, 2026.

Vir Sen Sindhu acquired 3.43 crore shares, representing 1.86% of the company’s voting capital. Following the transaction, his holding increased from 10.81 crore shares, or 5.87%, to 14.24 crore shares, equivalent to 7.73%.

Rudra Sen Sindhu acquired 3.04 crore shares, or 1.65%, raising his stake from 4.77% to 6.42%.

Meanwhile, promoter group members Dev Suman Sindhu, Vrit Pal Sindhu and Satya Pal Sindhu transferred shares through off-market inter-se transactions.

Dev Suman Sindhu sold 3.04 crore shares, reducing the holding from 4.74% to 3.09%. Vrit Pal Sindhu sold 1.74 crore shares, bringing the stake down from 6.04% to 5.10%, while Satya Pal Sindhu transferred 1.70 crore shares, lowering the holding from 5.48% to 4.56%.

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