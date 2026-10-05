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Home > Business News > Sindhu Trade Links Promoter Group Executes Off-Market Share Transfers; Vir Sen Sindhu, Rudra Sen Sindhu Raise Stakes

Sindhu Trade Links Promoter Group Executes Off-Market Share Transfers; Vir Sen Sindhu, Rudra Sen Sindhu Raise Stakes

Sindhu Trade Links Promoter Group Executes Off-Market Share Transfers; Vir Sen Sindhu, Rudra Sen Sindhu Raise Stakes

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Last updated: October 5, 2026 17:44:10 IST

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Sindhu Trade Links Promoter Group Executes Off-Market Share Transfers; Vir Sen Sindhu, Rudra Sen Sindhu Raise Stakes

New Delhi [India], October 5: Promoter group members of Sindhu Trade Links Limited have carried out a series of off-market inter-se transfers in the company’s shares, according to disclosures filed under Regulation 29(2) of SEBI’s Substantial Acquisition of Shares and Takeovers Regulations, 2011. The transactions were executed on September 30, 2026. 

Vir Sen Sindhu acquired 3.43 crore shares, representing 1.86% of the company’s voting capital. Following the transaction, his holding increased from 10.81 crore shares, or 5.87%, to 14.24 crore shares, equivalent to 7.73%.

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Rudra Sen Sindhu acquired 3.04 crore shares, or 1.65%, raising his stake from 4.77% to 6.42%.

Meanwhile, promoter group members Dev Suman Sindhu, Vrit Pal Sindhu and Satya Pal Sindhu transferred shares through off-market inter-se transactions.

Dev Suman Sindhu sold 3.04 crore shares, reducing the holding from 4.74% to 3.09%. Vrit Pal Sindhu sold 1.74 crore shares, bringing the stake down from 6.04% to 5.10%, while Satya Pal Sindhu transferred 1.70 crore shares, lowering the holding from 5.48% to 4.56%.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 5, 2026 5:44 PM IST
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Sindhu Trade Links Promoter Group Executes Off-Market Share Transfers; Vir Sen Sindhu, Rudra Sen Sindhu Raise Stakes

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Sindhu Trade Links Promoter Group Executes Off-Market Share Transfers; Vir Sen Sindhu, Rudra Sen Sindhu Raise Stakes
Sindhu Trade Links Promoter Group Executes Off-Market Share Transfers; Vir Sen Sindhu, Rudra Sen Sindhu Raise Stakes
Sindhu Trade Links Promoter Group Executes Off-Market Share Transfers; Vir Sen Sindhu, Rudra Sen Sindhu Raise Stakes
Sindhu Trade Links Promoter Group Executes Off-Market Share Transfers; Vir Sen Sindhu, Rudra Sen Sindhu Raise Stakes

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