TERI SAS B.Sc. Economics Programme: Shaping Future-Ready Economists Since 2023

NEP 2020-aligned | Multiple exit options | Open to all streams — no Mathematics at 10+2 required

New Delhi [India], June 18: TERI School of Advanced Studies (TERI SAS) is proud to highlight its Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) in Economics, a programme launched in 2023, to prepare students for careers at the intersections of economics, sustainability, and public policy.

The Programme takes an interdisciplinary approach, weaving together economic theory and policy analysis. Students will examine real-world challenges, drawing on perspectives across social sciences and multidisciplinary streams of environmental science, natural science, and data science. This breadth equips graduates to contribute meaningfully to research, government, civil society, and the private sector.

Optional Minor Degree in Data Science: Students may opt for a minor specialisation in Data Science, gaining hands-on training in statistical modelling, machine learning, and data visualisation — making economic insights actionable in an increasingly data-driven world.

Fully aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the programme offers flexible exit options: students completing three years are awarded a B.Sc. degree in Economics, while those who continue for a fourth year earn a B.Sc. Honours with Research. This flexibility ensures students can tailor their academic journey to their career goals and circumstances.

The programme does not require Mathematics at the 10+2 level as an eligibility criterion. An introductory course is offered in Semester 1 of the Programme to provide exposure to the students with the 10+2 level Mathematics. Students from Humanities, Commerce, and Science backgrounds are equally welcome, broadening access to quality Economics education across India.

Universities must do more than respond to change – they must help shape it. At TERI SAS, we are committed to preparing future-ready professionals and generating knowledge that addresses some of the world’s most pressing challenges. – Prof. Suman Kumar Dhar, Vice-Chancellor, TERI SAS

In today’s rapidly evolving job market, employers value professionals who can interpret data, generate insights, and address complex socio-economic challenges. The Bachelors in Economics at TERI School of Advanced Studies develops precisely these capabilities through rigorous analytical training and a strong research component, making students industry-ready while also preparing them for higher studies and research careers. – Prof. Sukanya Das, Dean (Research & Partnerships), Department of Policy and Management Studies

Admissions are open to students who have completed 10+2 from any recognised board and stream. For eligibility details and application information, visit www.terisas.ac.in or write to admissions@terisas.ac.in.

About TERI SAS:

TERI School of Advanced Studies (TERI SAS) is a UGC-recognised deemed university established under The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), and located in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, near the Aravalli Biodiversity Park. TERI SAS offers research-driven programmes with a focus on Sustainability, Energy, Data Science, Economics, Biotechnology, Climate Science, Geoinformatics, Public Policy, Renewable Energy, Management, Law, Sustainable Development, and Environmental Studies.

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