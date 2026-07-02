Adani Group proposes Rs 1.08 lakh crore aluminium project in Odisha, to create over 53,000 jobs: Karan Adani

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Adani Group proposes Rs 1.08 lakh crore aluminium project in Odisha, to create over 53,000 jobs: Karan Adani

Adani Group proposes Rs 1.08 lakh crore aluminium project in Odisha, to create over 53,000 jobs: Karan Adani

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/psb-margins-likely-to-stay-under-pressure-in-fy27-amid-weaker-loan-rate-transmission-report20260702121425"> <p class="title">PSB margins likely to stay under pressure in FY27, amid weaker loan rate transmission: Report</p> <a>

PSB margins likely to stay under pressure in FY27, amid weaker loan rate transmission: Report

Written By:
Last updated: July 2, 2026 12:18:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Adani Group proposes Rs 1.08 lakh crore aluminium project in Odisha, to create over 53,000 jobs: Karan Adani

Bhubaneswar, (Odisha) [India] July 2 (ANI): Adani Group on Thursday announced a proposed investment of USD 11.5 billion (nearly Rs 1.08 lakh crore) in Odisha to develop an integrated aluminium manufacturing ecosystem, a project expected to generate more than 53,000 jobs during its construction and operational phases.

Speaking at the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony in Bhubaneswar, Adani Enterprises Managing Director Karan Adani said the proposed project would be among the world’s largest investments in the aluminium sector and would significantly boost Odisha’s industrial development.

You Might Be Interested In

“With a proposed investment of USD 11.5 billion, translating to nearly Rs 1.08 lakh crore, this is among the most significant aluminium ecosystem investments anywhere in the world. But its true significance lies not only in the size of the investment. It lies in the depth of its impact,” Karan Adani said.

According to him, the project will integrate the entire aluminium value chain and include an alumina refinery with a capacity of nearly 4 million tonnes per annum, an aluminium smelter of around 2 million tonnes per annum, and a downstream aluminium park of about 1 million tonnes per annum. The project will also be backed by a captive power plant of around 4,000 MW along with a 400 MW green energy component.

Highlighting the employment potential of the project, Karan Adani said it would create substantial direct and indirect livelihood opportunities across the state.

“During construction, this project will generate nearly 35,000 jobs. During operations, it will support around 18,500 jobs. Behind every one of these numbers is a family, a dream, a young person acquiring a skill, a small business receiving an order, a local entrepreneur finding a market, and a community seeing new opportunities,” he said.

Describing the investment as a milestone in Odisha’s industrial journey, Karan Adani said the state is rapidly transforming from a supplier of raw materials into a value-added manufacturing hub, aided by strong policy support and proactive governance.

He said the project aligns with India’s vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047 while contributing to Odisha’s aspiration of becoming a prosperous state by 2036 through value-added manufacturing and employment generation.

Reiterating the Adani Group’s long-term commitment to the state, Karan Adani said Odisha occupies a strategic position in the group’s growth plans.

“To the people of Odisha, I want to say this: this project belongs to you. It is meant to create opportunities for your children, strengthen your local economy, support your entrepreneurs, and take Odisha to the world,” he said.

Karan Adani also thanked the Odisha government for its vision of building a globally competitive industrial ecosystem and welcomed the participation of IHC Abu Dhabi and other partners in the proposed project. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 2, 2026 12:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: adani groupaluminium-smeltercaptive-powerdownstream-aluminium-parkglobal-scalegreen energyihc-investmentindustrial-growthjob-creationmining sectorodishauae-project

RELATED News

Air India cuts fuel surcharge on select international routes as global jet fuel prices ease: Sources

Govt invites industry feedback to drive food processing reforms: Chirag Paswan

India will grow merchandise exports by 17% and services exports by around 11% this year: Piyush Goyal

Reimagining Insurance in a Rapidly Transforming Risk Landscape – Tuesday, 30th June 2026

First shipment of Varanasi-made biscuits exported to Oman under India-Oman CEPA: Piyush Goyal

LATEST NEWS

Soccer-Texas Attorney General launches investigation into StubHub amid World Cup complaints

India pushes to upgrade ASEAN FTA, advances talks on CECA with Australia

Ritesh Bhatkal's 75* powers Mysore Warriors to 3-wicket win over Gulbarga Mystics

Cape Verde artist creates mural of midfielder for World Cup support

Novak Djokovic ties Roger Federer's Wimbledon wins mark

Sweaty New York braces for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding celebration

Fermi CEO Neugebauer suspends proxy campaign after judge’s recusal

Ferrari appeals to traditionalists with new V12 manual gearbox limited edition

Dubai Court imposes travel ban on Indian event promoter Deepak Choudhary in execution proceedings over alleged AED 2.99 Million dues

Khalida Jabeen expresses pride after winning silver at PTF India Open International Taekwondo C'ship

Adani Group proposes Rs 1.08 lakh crore aluminium project in Odisha, to create over 53,000 jobs: Karan Adani

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Adani Group proposes Rs 1.08 lakh crore aluminium project in Odisha, to create over 53,000 jobs: Karan Adani

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Adani Group proposes Rs 1.08 lakh crore aluminium project in Odisha, to create over 53,000 jobs: Karan Adani
Adani Group proposes Rs 1.08 lakh crore aluminium project in Odisha, to create over 53,000 jobs: Karan Adani
Adani Group proposes Rs 1.08 lakh crore aluminium project in Odisha, to create over 53,000 jobs: Karan Adani
Adani Group proposes Rs 1.08 lakh crore aluminium project in Odisha, to create over 53,000 jobs: Karan Adani

QUICK LINKS