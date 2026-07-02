ADB approves USD 182.89 million loan to boost Karnataka's public schools, establish 500 clusters

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > ADB approves USD 182.89 million loan to boost Karnataka's public schools, establish 500 clusters

ADB approves USD 182.89 million loan to boost Karnataka's public schools, establish 500 clusters

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/govt-working-on-integrated-gobardhan-scheme-to-strengthen-indias-energy-security-via-cbg-joint-secy20260702132510"> <p class="title">Govt working on integrated GOBARdhan scheme to strengthen India's energy security via CBG: Joint Secy</p> <a>

Govt working on integrated GOBARdhan scheme to strengthen India's energy security via CBG: Joint Secy

Written By:
Last updated: July 2, 2026 13:50:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ADB approves USD 182.89 million loan to boost Karnataka's public schools, establish 500 clusters

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a USD 182.89 million (in yen equivalent) loan to strengthen the public school system in Karnataka, establishing 500 integrated public schools, according to a statement by the lender.

The multilateral development bank announced on Wednesday it has approved the loan under the Strengthening Karnataka Public Schools Program that will establish 500 integrated public school clusters across the state, offering education from pre-primary to secondary levels.

You Might Be Interested In

“It will strengthen teacher competencies, curriculum and assessment systems, school governance and management systems, and science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) learning,” it said.

The programme is financed through ADB’s results-based lending mechanism and aligned with the Karnataka government’s education reforms and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Noting Karnataka as a fast-growing state in South India, the lender highlighted the state has one of the country’s youngest populations, with 70 per cent in the 15-64 working-age group. However, only 48.3 per cent complete secondary education, and nearly 30 per cent of the youth lack skills needed for higher education or employment, the lender noted.

According to the lender, these challenges could limit Karnataka’s ability to fully leverage its demographic dividend and achieve its ambition of emerging as a global technology hub.

As per the release, the programme will introduce industry-aligned skills modules and integrate principles of social inclusion and the protection of women and girls into the life skills curriculum to prepare students for higher education and future employment opportunities.

Furthermore, the lender’s financing will be supplemented by a USD 10 million grant and a USD 25 million guarantee from the International Finance Facility for Education (IFFEd), as per the release.

ADB Country Director for India Mio Oka said, “The programme will help Karnataka build future-ready public schools, especially in underserved areas that give students stronger foundations, better learning opportunities, and clearer pathways to jobs and higher education.” (ANI).

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 2, 2026 1:50 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: adb-loandemographic dividendintegrated-clusterskarnataka-educationpublic-schoolssteam-learningteacher-competencies

RELATED News

Air India cuts fuel surcharge on select international routes as global jet fuel prices ease: Sources

Govt invites industry feedback to drive food processing reforms: Chirag Paswan

India will grow merchandise exports by 17% and services exports by around 11% this year: Piyush Goyal

Reimagining Insurance in a Rapidly Transforming Risk Landscape – Tuesday, 30th June 2026

First shipment of Varanasi-made biscuits exported to Oman under India-Oman CEPA: Piyush Goyal

LATEST NEWS

Soccer-Texas Attorney General launches investigation into StubHub amid World Cup complaints

India pushes to upgrade ASEAN FTA, advances talks on CECA with Australia

Ritesh Bhatkal's 75* powers Mysore Warriors to 3-wicket win over Gulbarga Mystics

Cape Verde artist creates mural of midfielder for World Cup support

Novak Djokovic ties Roger Federer's Wimbledon wins mark

Sweaty New York braces for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding celebration

Fermi CEO Neugebauer suspends proxy campaign after judge’s recusal

Ferrari appeals to traditionalists with new V12 manual gearbox limited edition

Dubai Court imposes travel ban on Indian event promoter Deepak Choudhary in execution proceedings over alleged AED 2.99 Million dues

Khalida Jabeen expresses pride after winning silver at PTF India Open International Taekwondo C'ship

ADB approves USD 182.89 million loan to boost Karnataka's public schools, establish 500 clusters

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ADB approves USD 182.89 million loan to boost Karnataka's public schools, establish 500 clusters

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ADB approves USD 182.89 million loan to boost Karnataka's public schools, establish 500 clusters
ADB approves USD 182.89 million loan to boost Karnataka's public schools, establish 500 clusters
ADB approves USD 182.89 million loan to boost Karnataka's public schools, establish 500 clusters
ADB approves USD 182.89 million loan to boost Karnataka's public schools, establish 500 clusters

QUICK LINKS