Advance Technoforge Limited's Rs.24.03 Crore IPO Opens on July 27, 2026; Fixed Price Issue at Rs. 95 Per Equity Share

PNN

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], July 25: Advance Technoforge Limited (“Company”), a Gujarat-based manufacturer of precision-engineered closed die forged and high-precision machined components catering to diverse end-user industries, announced the opening of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The Issue will open for subscription on Monday, July 27, 2026, and will close on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. The Company is proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform with a tentative listing date of Monday, August 3, 2026. The Issue is a Fixed Price IPO with the issue price fixed at Rs.95 per equity share, and the total issue size is up to Rs.24.03 crore.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 25,29,600 equity shares of face value Rs.10 each through the fixed price issue process. The lot size for the application is 1,200 equity shares. The minimum application size for an individual investor (retail) is 2 lots comprising 2,400 equity shares, amounting to Rs.2,28,000. The minimum application size for HNI/NII investors is 3 lots comprising 3,600 equity shares, amounting to Rs.3,42,000. Sun Capital Advisory Services Pvt. Ltd. is the Lead Manager to the Issue, while KFin Technologies Limited is the Registrar to the Issue. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalized on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

The Company intends to utilise Rs.7.19 crore from the net proceeds towards the purchase and installation of machinery for manufacturing precision machined components at its existing manufacturing facility, and Rs.7.25 crore towards part funding its working capital requirements and Rs. 2.40 Crore towards repayment of Loan. The remaining funds will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Nilesh Shambhubhai Moliya, Managing Director of Advance Technoforge Limited, said, “Over the years, Advance Technoforge has established itself as a trusted manufacturer of precision closed die forged and machined components by consistently focusing on quality, engineering excellence and customer-centric solutions. The proposed IPO marks an important step in our growth journey, with the proceeds enabling us to enhance our manufacturing capabilities through the addition of new machinery and strengthen our working capital. These investments will help us improve operational efficiency, cater to growing demand across industries and reinforce our position as a reliable engineering partner while creating long-term value for our stakeholders.”

In FY2026, Advance Technoforge Limited reported Revenue from Operations of ₹5,004.82 lakh, EBITDA of ₹835.34 lakh and Profit After Tax of ₹405.85 lakh. EBITDA margin stood at 16.69%, while PAT margin was 8.11%. In FY2025, the Company reported Revenue from Operations of ₹5,070.38 lakh, EBITDA of ₹551.72 lakh and Profit After Tax of ₹269.67 lakh. EBITDA margin stood at 10.88%, while PAT margin was 5.32%.

The proposed IPO is expected to strengthen Advance Technoforge’s growth journey by supporting capacity augmentation and reinforcing its operational capabilities. Backed by its engineering expertise, diversified customer base and focus on quality, the Company is well-positioned to capitalise on emerging opportunities across domestic and international markets.

About Advance Technoforge Limited

Incorporated in 2013, Advance Technoforge Limited is a Gujarat-based manufacturer of precision-engineered closed die forged and high-precision machined components catering to a diverse range of industries, including automotive, agriculture, railways, oil & gas, construction equipment and general engineering. The Company offers end-to-end manufacturing capabilities, from product development and forging to precision machining, testing and validation, and serves customers across domestic and international markets. With advanced in-house manufacturing facilities, a strong focus on quality and engineering excellence, and certifications including ISO 9001:2015 and IATF 16949:2016, Advance Technoforge is committed to delivering reliable, value-engineered solutions while fostering long-term customer relationships and sustainable growth.

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