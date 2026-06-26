Akasa Air expands domestic footprint, forays into Rajasthan with daily flights to Udaipur

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Akasa Air expands domestic footprint, forays into Rajasthan with daily flights to Udaipur

Akasa Air expands domestic footprint, forays into Rajasthan with daily flights to Udaipur

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/ai-cooling-to-smart-controls-five-15-ton-acs-worth-considering-in-202620260625182431"> <p class="title">AI cooling to smart controls: Five 1.5-ton ACs worth considering in 2026</p> <a>

AI cooling to smart controls: Five 1.5-ton ACs worth considering in 2026

Written By:
Last updated: June 26, 2026 01:56:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Akasa Air expands domestic footprint, forays into Rajasthan with daily flights to Udaipur

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): In a bid to strengthen its domestic network, Akasa Air on Thursday announced its entry into Rajasthan with the launch of direct flight operations to Udaipur. Effective October 15, 2026, the airline will commence daily non-stop flights connecting Udaipur with two major metropolitan hubs: Mumbai and Bengaluru.

According to the airline, bookings for these routes are now open on Akasa Air’s official website, its Android and iOS mobile applications, and through leading travel agents and Online Travel Agencies (OTAs).

You Might Be Interested In

The decision to add Udaipur to its network aligns with the growing demand for experiential travel, destination weddings, and premium tourism from metropolitan cities.

Commenting on the expansion, Anand Srinivasan, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Akasa Air, said, “We are delighted to launch services to Udaipur, a city that represents India’s rich cultural heritage and continues to see strong demand across leisure and hospitality travel. With direct connectivity from Mumbai and Bengaluru, customers will now have more convenient access to one of the country’s most iconic destinations.”

Srinivasan further added that the airline remains focused on building a relevant, customer-centric network aligned with evolving travel demands, promising travellers a warm, dependable, and efficient flying experience.

Since its inception in August 2022, Akasa Air has flown over 28 million passengers. With the addition of Udaipur, the airline’s rapidly growing network expands to 28 domestic and 7 international cities, including global destinations like Doha, Jeddah, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait City, Phuket, and Hanoi.

The airline currently operates a fleet of 39 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft and has a firm order pipeline of 226 aeroplanes powered by fuel-efficient CFM LEAP-1B engines, reinforcing its position as an environmentally progressive carrier with the greenest fleet in the Indian skies. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 26, 2026 1:56 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Akasa Aircfm-leap-1budaipur-connectivity

RELATED News

US announces PaxPass to streamline the movement of critical AI goods at Pax Silica summit

"Excited to partner with India": US Under Secy for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg at sidelines of Pax Silica Summit

APSEZ secures "BBB" rating upgrade from S&P, matches India's sovereign rating

India seeks assurance from US against 'abrupt AI technology cutoffs': MeitY Secretary S Krishnan

India-UK trade deal to foster innovation, collaboration and investment says Piyush Goyal in London

LATEST NEWS

In-form Norway face France with top spot up for grabs

CORRECTED-TRUMP: WILL SOON BE BUYING WHEAT, SOYBEANS AND CORN WITH IRANIAN FUNDS (NOT FROM IRAN)

New York permit, other clues point to Taylor Swift wedding next week, NYT says

Samsung to invest 1,000 trillion won in South Korea, media report says

Samsung to invest 1,000 trillion won in South Korea, media report says

Iran's Petroleum Minister outlines issues in energy sector at 11th BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting

FIFA World Cup 2026: Ecuador stun Germany, seal knockout spot with 2-1 win

‘Viking genes,’ 'lots of luck' key to beating Japan, Sweden fans say

FACTBOX-International aid heads to Venezuela after deadly earthquake

Soccer-World Cup sets all-time attendance record, surpassing 1994 mark

Akasa Air expands domestic footprint, forays into Rajasthan with daily flights to Udaipur

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Akasa Air expands domestic footprint, forays into Rajasthan with daily flights to Udaipur

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Akasa Air expands domestic footprint, forays into Rajasthan with daily flights to Udaipur
Akasa Air expands domestic footprint, forays into Rajasthan with daily flights to Udaipur
Akasa Air expands domestic footprint, forays into Rajasthan with daily flights to Udaipur
Akasa Air expands domestic footprint, forays into Rajasthan with daily flights to Udaipur

QUICK LINKS