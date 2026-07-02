Bharat Life Sciences Award 2026 Opens Applications, Backed by INR 7 Crore Grant Support Across Categories

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Bharat Life Sciences Award 2026 Opens Applications, Backed by INR 7 Crore Grant Support Across Categories

Bharat Life Sciences Award 2026 Opens Applications, Backed by INR 7 Crore Grant Support Across Categories

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/wwipl-launches-comprehensive-guide-to-indias-private-markets-as-pre-ipo-investing-goes-mainstream20260702103037"> <p class="title">WWIPL Launches Comprehensive Guide to India's Private Markets as Pre-IPO Investing Goes Mainstream</p> <a>

WWIPL Launches Comprehensive Guide to India's Private Markets as Pre-IPO Investing Goes Mainstream

Written By:
Last updated: July 2, 2026 10:39:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bharat Life Sciences Award 2026 Opens Applications, Backed by INR 7 Crore Grant Support Across Categories

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 2: Applications are now open for the ‘Bharat Life Sciences Award’ (BLSA)–a first-of-its-kind national platform to recognise excellence across India’s life sciences ecosystem. Backed by a total grant support of INR 7 crore, the Award aims to not only honour outstanding contributions but also enable the advancement of impactful research and innovation in the country.

You Might Be Interested In

For more information and to submit your application, please visit www.bharatlifesciencesawards.com.

Inspired by the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of positioning India as a global leader in science, innovation, and healthcare, the Bharat Life Sciences Award is convened by FICCI in partnership with Eli Lilly and Company (India) and aims to celebrate and strengthen India’s rich tradition of scientific inquiry and discovery. The platform honours individuals, teams, institutions, and enterprises whose contributions are advancing life sciences and improving health outcomes. The Awards will recognise excellence across the following categories:

Samman (Grants)

– Ramanujan Arogya Udaan Samman (Individual Excellence – Young Scientist Award)

– Charaka Arogya Samman (Collaborative Innovation – Innovation for Unmet Patient Needs)

– Sushruta Arogya Samman (Collaborative Innovation – Translational and Clinical Advancement)

– Nalanda Arogya Vigyan Samman (Institute of Scientific Excellence)

Gaurav (Recognition)

– Jivaka Arogya Navpravartan Gaurav (Startups Innovator in Healthcare/Life Sciences)

– Sarabhai Arogya Drishti Gaurav (Promoting Scientific Ecosystem in India)

“The Bharat Life Sciences Award reflects India’s growing ambition to lead in science-led innovation and healthcare advancement. At FICCI, we believe that recognizing and supporting excellence is critical to building a globally competitive innovation ecosystem. These Awards will provide a national platform to celebrate outstanding contributions, encourage breakthrough research, and strengthen India’s position as a trusted partner in global life sciences and healthcare innovation,” said Anant Swarup, Secretary General, FICCI.

“India has long been home to exceptional scientific talent and discovery. The Bharat Life Sciences Award is designed to recognise and elevate this excellence–across individuals, teams, and institutions–while reinforcing the importance of rigour, innovation, and measurable public health impact. By combining recognition with grant support, the platform also seeks to enable continued progress and strengthen India’s position as a global leader in life sciences,” said Winselow Tucker, President and General Manager, Eli Lilly and Company (India).

The Bharat Life Sciences Award is governed by an independent, trans-sectoral jury comprising eminent leaders from science, healthcare, academia, policy, and industry. Grant Thornton Bharat serves as the independent Process Advisor to ensure transparency and adherence to robust evaluation standards.

The inaugural edition of the Bharat Life Sciences Award ceremony will be held on 1 October 2026 in New Delhi, bringing together leaders from science, healthcare, academia, government, and industry to celebrate achievements shaping the future of life sciences in India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 2, 2026 10:39 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: advertorial-disclaimerbusinesswire-indiaecosystemramanujan-arogya-udaan-samman

RELATED News

Air India cuts fuel surcharge on select international routes as global jet fuel prices ease: Sources

Govt invites industry feedback to drive food processing reforms: Chirag Paswan

India will grow merchandise exports by 17% and services exports by around 11% this year: Piyush Goyal

Reimagining Insurance in a Rapidly Transforming Risk Landscape – Tuesday, 30th June 2026

First shipment of Varanasi-made biscuits exported to Oman under India-Oman CEPA: Piyush Goyal

LATEST NEWS

Soccer-Texas Attorney General launches investigation into StubHub amid World Cup complaints

India pushes to upgrade ASEAN FTA, advances talks on CECA with Australia

Ritesh Bhatkal's 75* powers Mysore Warriors to 3-wicket win over Gulbarga Mystics

Cape Verde artist creates mural of midfielder for World Cup support

Novak Djokovic ties Roger Federer's Wimbledon wins mark

Sweaty New York braces for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding celebration

Fermi CEO Neugebauer suspends proxy campaign after judge’s recusal

Ferrari appeals to traditionalists with new V12 manual gearbox limited edition

Dubai Court imposes travel ban on Indian event promoter Deepak Choudhary in execution proceedings over alleged AED 2.99 Million dues

Khalida Jabeen expresses pride after winning silver at PTF India Open International Taekwondo C'ship

Bharat Life Sciences Award 2026 Opens Applications, Backed by INR 7 Crore Grant Support Across Categories

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bharat Life Sciences Award 2026 Opens Applications, Backed by INR 7 Crore Grant Support Across Categories

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bharat Life Sciences Award 2026 Opens Applications, Backed by INR 7 Crore Grant Support Across Categories
Bharat Life Sciences Award 2026 Opens Applications, Backed by INR 7 Crore Grant Support Across Categories
Bharat Life Sciences Award 2026 Opens Applications, Backed by INR 7 Crore Grant Support Across Categories
Bharat Life Sciences Award 2026 Opens Applications, Backed by INR 7 Crore Grant Support Across Categories

QUICK LINKS