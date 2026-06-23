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Home > Business > CBI arrests former CEOs of RCFL, RHFL in Reliance ADA Group loan diversion case; Rs 7,623 cr loss to PSBs

CBI arrests former CEOs of RCFL, RHFL in Reliance ADA Group loan diversion case; Rs 7,623 cr loss to PSBs

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/noida-international-airport-set-to-accelerate-growth-of-ncr-real-estate-sikka-group-welcomes-historic-milestone20260622185323"> <p class="title">Noida International Airport Set to Accelerate Growth of NCR Real Estate; Sikka Group Welcomes Historic Milestone</p> <a>

Noida International Airport Set to Accelerate Growth of NCR Real Estate; Sikka Group Welcomes Historic Milestone

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 23, 2026 03:27:11 IST

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CBI arrests former CEOs of RCFL, RHFL in Reliance ADA Group loan diversion case; Rs 7,623 cr loss to PSBs

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday arrested Devang Mody, former Director and CEO of Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL), and Ravindra Sudhalkar, former Executive Director and CEO of Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL), in connection with the ongoing probe into Reliance ADA Group cases involving alleged diversion of bank loans.

According to the CBI, the two former executives are accused of causing a combined wrongful loss of Rs 7,623 crore to public sector banks. In the RCFL case, the agency said the accused caused a loss of Rs. 4097 crores to 13 Public Sector Banks (PSBs). In the RHFL case, the loss amount is Rs. 3526 crores to 10 PSBs.

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Investigation has revealed that Devang Mody, who served as CEO of RCFL from April 2017 to December 2018, was a key decision-maker responsible for managing the operations of the company. The CBI said he approved loans to intermediary and conduit companies despite being aware that such lending was contrary to RBI guidelines and the sanction conditions governing borrowings from Public Sector Banks.

For RHFL, investigation has also revealed that Ravindra Sudhalkar served as ED and CEO during the period 01.10.2016 to 31.03.2022 and was a key decision-maker responsible for managing the operations of Reliance Home Finance Limited. The agency alleged he approved loans to intermediary and conduit companies despite such lending being contrary to the company’s lending policies, NHB/RBI guidelines and the conditions governing borrowings from Public Sector Banks.

The CBI further said investigation revealed that the accused persons diverted funds borrowed by RCFL and RHFL to Reliance ADA Group companies, including Reliance Capital Ltd., Reliance Infrastructure Ltd. and Reliance Power Ltd., thereby causing a combined wrongful loss of Rs 7,623 crore to the lending banks and corresponding wrongful gain to themselves and related entities.

It may be recalled that the CBI has registered seven FIRs against Reliance Communications Limited (RCom), Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL), Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL) and Reliance Telecom Limited (RTL) based on complaints received from various Public Sector Banks and LIC. These cases are under investigation and are being monitored by the Hon’ble Supreme Court.

The CBI filed its first chargesheet in the RCom case on 29.05.2026 against 16 accused persons, including the company, five senior executives of RCom and ten bank officials. With the latest arrests, the CBI has so far arrested 05 persons in Reliance ADA Group cases, including Mody and Sudhalkar. Further investigation is continuing. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 23, 2026 3:27 AM IST
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CBI arrests former CEOs of RCFL, RHFL in Reliance ADA Group loan diversion case; Rs 7,623 cr loss to PSBs

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CBI arrests former CEOs of RCFL, RHFL in Reliance ADA Group loan diversion case; Rs 7,623 cr loss to PSBs

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CBI arrests former CEOs of RCFL, RHFL in Reliance ADA Group loan diversion case; Rs 7,623 cr loss to PSBs
CBI arrests former CEOs of RCFL, RHFL in Reliance ADA Group loan diversion case; Rs 7,623 cr loss to PSBs
CBI arrests former CEOs of RCFL, RHFL in Reliance ADA Group loan diversion case; Rs 7,623 cr loss to PSBs
CBI arrests former CEOs of RCFL, RHFL in Reliance ADA Group loan diversion case; Rs 7,623 cr loss to PSBs

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