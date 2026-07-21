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Home > Business > CloudifyOps Launches MIXIMO, an AI-Driven Cloud Migration and Modernization Platform

CloudifyOps Launches MIXIMO, an AI-Driven Cloud Migration and Modernization Platform

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Last updated: July 21, 2026 03:49:13 IST

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CloudifyOps Launches MIXIMO, an AI-Driven Cloud Migration and Modernization Platform

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 20: CloudifyOps, an AI Transformation Partner for enterprises, today announced the launch of MIXIMO, an AI-driven cloud migration and modernization platform designed to simplify the full cloud transformation lifecycle, from discovery and assessment to migration and modernization planning and execution.

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Built with an AI-first approach, MIXIMO helps organizations understand their infrastructure and applications, map dependencies, and make migration decisions based on real utilization data rather than guesswork. Supporting AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform as both source and target environments, it enables both on-premises-to-cloud and multi-cloud transformation through one platform.

Sushanth Bellapu, Founder and CTO, CloudifyOps / MIXIMO, said, “The industry has long treated cloud migration as a logistics problem. MIXIMO reframes it as an intelligence problem. Built by engineers who have navigated large-scale transformations firsthand, MIXIMO applies AI to understand applications, dependencies, and modernisation opportunities before a single workload moves. The result is predictable outcomes, lower risk, and infrastructure that is truly cloud-native not just cloud-hosted.”

MIXIMO combines automated infrastructure and application discovery, portfolio assessment, dependency mapping, and AI-driven instance and service recommendations in one platform. Discovery supports agent-based, agentless, and repository-based approaches, enabling assessment at scale.

The platform supports three migration strategies: Rehost, Replatform, and Refactor, making it suitable for different cloud transformation journeys. Its tri-mode instance recommendations provide 1-to-1, cost-effective, and high-performance mapping based on actual source utilization. MIXIMO also automatically generates a visual and actionable End State Blueprint for individual workloads, helping teams plan their migration architecture with greater clarity.

“We are not entering the migration tooling market; we are creating the migration intelligence category,” said Vaitheeswaran Krishna Subramanian, CEO, CloudifyOps. “MIXIMO turns years of migration expertise into a platform, making intelligence-led migration available to any engineering team, at any scale.”

MIXIMO is designed for startups, SMBs, and enterprises across healthcare, BFSI, SaaS and technology, e-commerce, logistics, and manufacturing. For organisations with data sovereignty and compliance requirements particularly in BFSI and healthcare MIXIMO supports self-hosted and hybrid LLM deployment, ensuring sensitive infrastructure data remains within the organisation’s own environment.

With MIXIMO, CloudifyOps aims to make cloud transformation more intelligent, predictable and accessible for businesses at every cloud maturity stage.

CloudifyOps is India’s leading AI Transformation Partner, helping enterprises move from manual complexity to autonomy through AI, cloud, and intelligent operations. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Bengaluru, with offices in Chennai, Dubai, and the United States, CloudifyOps combines over a decade of mission-critical cloud engineering with purpose-built AI capabilities.

An AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and one of the few organisations in India to hold the AWS AI Services Competency across both Generative AI and Agentic AI, CloudifyOps serves businesses across BFSI, healthcare, SaaS, and enterprise technology sectors in India, the Middle East, and the United States. With a team of over 150 cloud and AI specialists, CloudifyOps delivers AI Transformation, Cloud Transformation and Managed Services.

For more information, cloudifyops.com and miximo.ai.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 21, 2026 3:49 AM IST
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CloudifyOps Launches MIXIMO, an AI-Driven Cloud Migration and Modernization Platform

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CloudifyOps Launches MIXIMO, an AI-Driven Cloud Migration and Modernization Platform
CloudifyOps Launches MIXIMO, an AI-Driven Cloud Migration and Modernization Platform
CloudifyOps Launches MIXIMO, an AI-Driven Cloud Migration and Modernization Platform
CloudifyOps Launches MIXIMO, an AI-Driven Cloud Migration and Modernization Platform

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