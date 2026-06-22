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Home > Business > Cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav Partners with ORA Land for BluBay, Karjat

Cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav Partners with ORA Land for BluBay, Karjat

Cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav Partners with ORA Land for BluBay, Karjat

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 22, 2026 12:02:17 IST

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Cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav Partners with ORA Land for BluBay, Karjat

Surya Kumar Yadav Joins Hands with ORA Land for BluBay at Karjat

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20: ORA Land, the land development arm of ORA Group, has announced Indian cricket star Surya Kumar Yadav as the brand ambassador for BluBay, its flagship 60-acre plotted and villa development in Karjat.

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The announcement brings to conclusion the much-discussed #T60Life social media campaign launched by Surya Kumar Yadav in May this year. The campaign, which generated significant engagement across digital platforms, has now been revealed as part of ORA Land’s larger vision for BluBay and its philosophy of “T60 Life” — a concept that promotes a balanced lifestyle centred around wellness, nature, experiences, and long-term value creation.

BluBay is being developed as an integrated lifestyle destination in Karjat, one of the fastest-growing micro-markets within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The project comprises 325 premium plots spread across 60 acres and features over 60 lifestyle amenities, extensive green spaces, recreation zones, and access to 150 acres of adjoining forest land.

Among its key attractions is India’s first 60,000 sq. ft. manmade lagoon with white sand beaches, designed to offer a resort-style living experience. The project has been planned to cater to both end-users seeking second homes and investors looking to participate in the growth story of the Mumbai 3.0 corridor.

Commenting on the association, Ms. Unnati Varma, Director, ORA Land by ORA Group, said, “When Surya first spoke about stepping into something bigger, it resonated deeply with the philosophy behind #T60Life. BluBay is not just a real estate project; it is a lifestyle movement that encourages people to reconnect with what truly matters. Surya’s journey as an athlete, achiever, and inspiration to millions mirrors the aspirations of today’s generation, who are increasingly seeking balance, wellness, and meaningful experiences alongside success.”

Karjat has emerged as a key investment destination owing to major infrastructure developments such as the Navi Mumbai International Airport, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), Panvel-Karjat Rail Corridor, and the proposed multimodal connectivity projects that are expected to significantly improve regional accessibility and drive long-term capital appreciation.

For ORA Land, the association is expected to strengthen brand visibility and help position BluBay among aspirational homebuyers, investors, and professionals seeking lifestyle-led real estate opportunities beyond Mumbai’s urban core.

Surya Kumar Yadav’s association with BluBay aligns with the project’s central proposition—that within 60 minutes of Mumbai, residents can access a destination that combines nature, leisure, connectivity, and investment potential. Through the T60 Life philosophy, ORA Land aims to create a differentiated positioning for BluBay as both a lifestyle and wealth-creation opportunity within the evolving Mumbai 3.0 landscape.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 22, 2026 12:02 PM IST
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Cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav Partners with ORA Land for BluBay, Karjat

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Cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav Partners with ORA Land for BluBay, Karjat

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Cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav Partners with ORA Land for BluBay, Karjat
Cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav Partners with ORA Land for BluBay, Karjat
Cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav Partners with ORA Land for BluBay, Karjat
Cricketer Surya Kumar Yadav Partners with ORA Land for BluBay, Karjat

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