CSM Technologies Ltd’s Rs. 145.78 crore Initial Public Offering to open June 24, 2026

IPO comprises of 1,29,01,000 equity shares in the price band of Rs. 107-113 per share

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25: CSM Technologies Limited shall open its Bid / Issue in relation to its initial public offering of Equity Shares on Wednesday, June 24, 2026 and shall close on Monday, June 29, 2026. The Issue comprises of a Fresh Issue of up to 1,29,01,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs.10 each in the price band of Rs. 107-113 per share aggregating upto Rs. 145.78 crore at the upper price band. Shares of the company will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Highlights:- IPO will open from June 24 to June 29; Anchor Investor Bidding Date June 23, 2026. Bids can be made for a minimum of 132 Equity Shares and in multiples of 132 shares IPO proceds will be utilise to fund the working capital, repayment of loan, acquisitions and general corporate purposes For Nine months ended December 2025, company’s revenue from operations was Rs 165.5 crore and its net profit was Rs. 14.7 crore.

The proceeds from the Fresh Issue will be utilised towards funding working capital requirements of Rs. 56 crore, prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the Company of Rs. 22.63 crore and remaining towards achieving inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and other strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes (collectively, the “Object of Issue”). Keynote Financial Services Limited is the book running lead manager to the Issue (“Book Running Lead Manager” or “BRLM”). KFin Technologies Limited is the Registrar to the Issue (“Registrar to the Issue”).

Incorporated in 1998, the company is amongst the few IT solutions companies, who have delivered first-of-its-kind projects for government as well as for the private sector. The Company also specialises in providing GovTech solutions and digital transformation services. It provides technology solutions across sectors such as mining and allied services, government & public services, agriculture and allied services, industry and trade facilitation, education, healthcare and tourism (Source: CARE Report).

These solutions are aimed at streamlining operations, improving data-driven decision-making, and facilitating citizen-centric services. The Company also offers consulting and advisory services and also provides self-service technologies that enable government organisations and corporate clients to migrate, automate, and manage customer-facing business processes through self-service channels (Source: CARE Report). As of the date of the Red Herring Prospectus, the Company has executed projects across 20 cities in India and 14 countries internationally.

Also, the Company has executed multiple projects focused on the development of public digital infrastructure and implementation of scalable e-governance platforms across various economic and social sectors in India and other countries.

Company’s revenue from operations was Rs 165.5 crore for the nine-months ended 31 December, 2025 and its net profit was Rs. 14.7 crore. Its revenue from operations was Rs. 199.24 crore during FY25 as against Rs. 196.71 crore during FY24. Its net profit was Rs. 14.08 crore during FY25 as against Rs. 12.54 crore during FY24. ROE and ROCE of the company as on 31st Dec 2025 was reported at 23.75% and 24.40% respectively.

The Issue is being made through the book-building process, wherein not more than 50% of the Issue is allocated to qualified institutional buyers, and not less than 15% of the Issue is assigned to non-institutional bidders and not less than 35% of the Issue is assigned to retail individual bidders respectively.

The Equity Shares are being issued through the red herring prospectus of the Company dated June 17, 2026 (the “RHP”) filed with the Registrar of Companies, Orissa at Cuttack (the “RoC”), Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”), and are proposed to be listed on BSE Limited (“BSE”) and National Stock Exchange of India Limited (“NSE”, collectively the “Stock Exchanges”).

IPO Highlights- CSM Technologies Limited IPO Opens on June 24, 2026 IPO Closes on June 29, 2026 Issue Price Band Rs. 107 – 113 Per Share Issue Size 1,29,01,000 shares – up to Rs. 145.78 crore Lot Size 132 Shares Listing on BSE and NSE

Disclaimer: CSM Technologies Limited is proposing, subject to receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to make an initial public offer of its Equity Shares and has filed a red herring prospectus dated June 17, 2026 (“RHP”), with the RoC, SEBI and the Stock Exchanges. The RHP is made available on the website of the SEBI at www.sebi.gov.in, as well as on the website of the BRLM i.e., https://www.keynoteindia.net/, the website of the NSE at www.nseindia.com, and the website of the BSE at www.bseindia.com, and the website of the Company at https://www.csm.tech/. Any potential investor should note that investment in equity shares involves a high degree of risk and for details relating to such risks, please see the section “Risk Factors” beginning on page 24 of the RHP. Potential investors should not rely on the DRHP for making any investment decision but should only rely on the information included in the RHP filed by the Company with the RoC, SEBI and the Stock Exchanges.

The Equity Shares offered in the Issue have not been and will not be registered, listed or otherwise qualified in any jurisdiction except India and may not be offered or sold to persons outside of India except in compliance with the applicable laws of each such jurisdiction. In particular, the Equity Shares offered in the Issue have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Equity Shares offered in the Issue are being offered and sold only outside the United States in “offshore transactions” as defined in and in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act (“Regulation S”).

Disclaimer Clause of Securities and Exchange Board of India (“SEBI”): SEBI only gives its observations on the offer documents, and this does not constitute approval of either the Issue or the specified securities stated in the Issue Documents. The investors are advised to refer to the full text of disclaimer clause by SEBI, beginning on page 425 of the RHP.

Disclaimer Clause of BSE: It is to be distinctly understood that the permission given by BSE Limited should not in any way be deemed or construed that the RHP has been cleared or approved by BSE Limited, nor does it certify the correctness or completeness of any of the contents of the RHP. The investors are advised to refer to the page 428 of the RHP for the full text of the disclaimer clause of BSE.

Disclaimer Clause of NSE: It is to be distinctly understood that the permission given by NSE should not in any way be deemed or construed that the Offer Document has been cleared or approved by NSE nor does it certify the correctness or completeness of any of the contents of the Offer Document. The investors are advised to refer to page 428 of the RHP for the full text of the disclaimer clause of NSE