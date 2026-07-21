Emcure gets CDSCO approval for using Povizta for liver disease treatment

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Emcure gets CDSCO approval for using Povizta for liver disease treatment

Emcure gets CDSCO approval for using Povizta for liver disease treatment

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/silverstorm-parks-and-resorts-limited-ipo-opens-on-july-24-202620260720182147"> <p class="title">Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Limited IPO Opens on July 24, 2026</p> <a>

Silverstorm Parks and Resorts Limited IPO Opens on July 24, 2026

Written By:
Last updated: July 21, 2026 05:27:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Emcure gets CDSCO approval for using Povizta for liver disease treatment

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Emcure Pharmaceuticals on Monday said its obesity drug brand Poviztra will now be available for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) after the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) approved the new indication, making semaglutide the first and only GLP-1 receptor agonist approved in India for the progressive liver disease.

The company said the approval allows Poviztra, its co-marketed brand of innovator semaglutide (rDNA origin), to be used for treating non-cirrhotic MASH in adults with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis (F2-F3).

You Might Be Interested In

The announcement was made through a company press release submitted to stock exchanges.

“The approval for MASH marks an important milestone for patients living with a serious and often underdiagnosed liver disease. We are pleased to make this important new indication available through Poviztra®, further strengthening our commitment to bringing globally validated, innovative therapies to patients in India,” Emcure Pharmaceuticals Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Satish Mehta said.

“We look forward to working closely with healthcare professionals to improve awareness, encourage earlier diagnosis and expand access to evidence-based treatment for people living with MASH,” he added.

According to the company, MASH develops when excess fat accumulates in the liver, leading to chronic inflammation, fibrosis and progressive liver damage. It is closely associated with obesity, type 2 diabetes and other metabolic disorders, and often remains undiagnosed until the disease reaches an advanced stage.

Emcure said the approval is supported by results from the global Phase III ESSENCE trial, in which semaglutide achieved resolution of steatohepatitis in 63 per cent of patients and improvement in liver fibrosis in 37 per cent of patients. The company said one in three patients experienced both resolution of steatohepatitis and improvement in liver fibrosis, highlighting the drug’s potential to address the underlying disease in addition to its metabolic benefits.

The company said Poviztra is manufactured and imported from Novo Nordisk’s European manufacturing facility and already has approved indications for chronic weight management, obesity-related cardiovascular disease and adolescent obesity. The addition of the MASH indication, it said, expands its portfolio for treating metabolic diseases. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 21, 2026 5:27 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: cdsco-approvalEmcure Pharmaceuticalsliver diseaseliver-fibrosismashnon-cirrhotic-mashobesity-treatmentsemaglutidesteatohepatitis

RELATED News

Since 1923: How RudraTree Has Preserved India's Ancient Spiritual Traditions for Over a Century

Centre assures 20% ethanol blending target has no impact on India's food security or water stress

CloudifyOps Launches MIXIMO, an AI-Driven Cloud Migration and Modernization Platform

HVR Solar Limited Appoints Bollywood Veteran Boman Irani as Brand Ambassador Amid Massive Expansion

How This AI Band Is Changing the Way India Tracks Wellness & Helping Doctors, Trainers, and Employers Make Better Health Decisions

LATEST NEWS

Samsung Electronics creates robotics division as key part of growth strategy

Oil prices dip as mediation efforts offset US-Iran strikes

WRAP: Thousands of cheering fans in Madrid welcome Spain's World Cup winners

BRIEF-Elegant Home-Tech Plans To Buy Stake Of Memory Testing Firm

Judge orders Paramount to temporarily pause Warner Bros acquisition

Head of US AI safety agency resigns

US imposes new 50% tariffs on some Canadian products

'World champions!' Spain lift trophy in World Cup victory celebration

IMF approves $690 million for Ukraine after review

Paramount Skydance ordered to pause Warner Bros acquisition through August 3

Emcure gets CDSCO approval for using Povizta for liver disease treatment

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Emcure gets CDSCO approval for using Povizta for liver disease treatment

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Emcure gets CDSCO approval for using Povizta for liver disease treatment
Emcure gets CDSCO approval for using Povizta for liver disease treatment
Emcure gets CDSCO approval for using Povizta for liver disease treatment
Emcure gets CDSCO approval for using Povizta for liver disease treatment

QUICK LINKS