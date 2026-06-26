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Home > Business > "Excited to partner with India": US Under Secy for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg at sidelines of Pax Silica Summit

"Excited to partner with India": US Under Secy for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg at sidelines of Pax Silica Summit

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/apsez-secures-bbb-rating-upgrade-from-sampp-matches-indias-sovereign-rating20260626005421"> <p class="title">APSEZ secures "BBB" rating upgrade from S&P, matches India's sovereign rating</p> <a>

APSEZ secures "BBB" rating upgrade from S&P, matches India's sovereign rating

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Last updated: June 26, 2026 02:49:14 IST

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"Excited to partner with India": US Under Secy for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg at sidelines of Pax Silica Summit

Washington DC [US], June 25 (ANI): US Under Secretary of Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg said that the US was happy to partner with India on the Pax Silica initiative. Helberg was speaking on the sidelines of the 2nd Pax Silica Summit, held in Washington DC.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with India. India was one of the first top 10 countries to join Pax Silica. Our Ambassador in India has really been a remarkable steward of the US-India relationship which, as he says, we believe is one of the single-most consequential bilateral relationships in the world in the 21st century. We were able to cover a lot of very timely issues in our bilateral exchanges with India yesterday, including on the Quad, on the trust initiative, and we are really excited to have India along with so many representatives of the Indian business sector at the Summit to really translate a lot of those translations into practical collaborations,” Helberg said.

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Earlier, speaking at the summit Helberg announced the launch of PaxPass, a platform to streamline the movement of critical AI goods and the Foundry School, a workforce development initiative with Stanford to train advanced manufacturing leaders.

“I’m excited to announce a new Pax Silica Artificial Intelligence Assistance project for Pax partners that ship high-value AI supply chain products through Panama. We will launch Pax Pass, an ambitious new platform that has the potential to transform how trusted partners move the critical goods that power the AI economy by combining cargo verification, AI-powered risk assessment and pre-approved expedited processing for trusted shipments. Pax Pass will reduce friction, strengthen supply chain resilience and accelerate trusted trade. To support this effort, the United States is committing $50 million in foreign assistance funding dedicated to the development and deployment of Pax Pass. We’re putting our resources behind our vision and demonstrating that trusted partnership is backed by real investment,” he said.

“We will also launch Foundry School, a workforce development initiative built in partnership with Stanford to equip entrepreneurs, engineers and advanced manufacturing leaders across the Pax Silica economies. Foundry School will begin with a seminar series at Stanford gathering the greatest luminaries of advanced manufacturing to teach the principles behind the world’s most successful industrial enterprises. In parallel, Stanford and the State Department will develop a first-of-its-kind curriculum for institutions across Pax Silica economies to adopt and teach…Our hope is that this is only the first of a handful of such zones across the Pax Silica network, creating a connected ecosystem where investment, innovation and trusted production reinforce one another across partner countries,” he added.

On Wednesday, MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan had met with Helberg as part of an effort to deepen bilateral technological cooperation between India and the US. They discussed avenues for cooperation in building diversified and trusted supply chains, particularly in semiconductor manufacturing, AI adoption, and securing access to critical minerals. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 26, 2026 2:49 AM IST
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"Excited to partner with India": US Under Secy for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg at sidelines of Pax Silica Summit

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"Excited to partner with India": US Under Secy for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg at sidelines of Pax Silica Summit
"Excited to partner with India": US Under Secy for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg at sidelines of Pax Silica Summit
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