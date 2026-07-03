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Home > Business > First shipment of Varanasi-made biscuits exported to Oman under India-Oman CEPA: Piyush Goyal

First shipment of Varanasi-made biscuits exported to Oman under India-Oman CEPA: Piyush Goyal

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/india-will-grow-merchandise-exports-by-17-and-services-exports-by-around-11-this-year-piyush-goyal20260703203357"> <p class="title">India will grow merchandise exports by 17% and services exports by around 11% this year: Piyush Goyal</p> <a>

India will grow merchandise exports by 17% and services exports by around 11% this year: Piyush Goyal

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Last updated: July 3, 2026 21:15:12 IST

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First shipment of Varanasi-made biscuits exported to Oman under India-Oman CEPA: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): India has exported 40 metric tonnes (MT) of biscuits manufactured in Varanasi to Oman for the first time under the India-Oman Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday, adding that the preferential trade pact is helping Indian food products become more competitive in overseas markets.

Sharing the development on X, Goyal said, “For the first time, 40MT of biscuits manufactured in Varanasi have been exported to Oman under the India-Oman CEPA, advancing PM Narendra Modi ji’s vision of taking ‘Made In India’ products to the world.”

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The minister also said an agreement has been signed to significantly expand exports of Indian biscuits to the Gulf region.

“An MoU has also been signed for the supply of nearly 700 MT of biscuits to Oman and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries during FY 2026-27,” he said.

Highlighting the role of the trade agreement, Goyal said preferential tariff benefits under the India-Oman CEPA have enabled duty-free access for biscuits made in India.

“Preferential tariff benefits available under CEPA have allowed duty-free access for biscuits produced in India, making them more price-competitive in comparison to other key competitors in the Oman market,” he said.

According to the minister, the tariff advantage is expected to improve export prospects for Indian manufacturers in the region.

“This is expected to translate into higher export volumes and repeat orders from importers in the region,” Goyal said.

He added that the development would provide a boost to India’s food processing sector through higher production and employment.

“Clearly a big boost to our food processing sector with increased production and job generation,” the minister added. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 3, 2026 9:15 PM IST
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First shipment of Varanasi-made biscuits exported to Oman under India-Oman CEPA: Piyush Goyal

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First shipment of Varanasi-made biscuits exported to Oman under India-Oman CEPA: Piyush Goyal

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First shipment of Varanasi-made biscuits exported to Oman under India-Oman CEPA: Piyush Goyal
First shipment of Varanasi-made biscuits exported to Oman under India-Oman CEPA: Piyush Goyal
First shipment of Varanasi-made biscuits exported to Oman under India-Oman CEPA: Piyush Goyal
First shipment of Varanasi-made biscuits exported to Oman under India-Oman CEPA: Piyush Goyal

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