LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Forteasia Advances 100-Acre Industrial Township in Haryana

Forteasia Advances 100-Acre Industrial Township in Haryana

Forteasia Advances 100-Acre Industrial Township in Haryana

Written By:
Last updated: July 1, 2026 16:04:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Forteasia Advances 100-Acre Industrial Township in Haryana

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], July 1: Forteasia Realty Private Limited has shared an update on its main project, Forteasia Industrial Township (FIT), showing clear momentum as it shapes up to be a major industrial hub in Haryana. The township covers over 100 acres on Meham–Beri Road in Kalanaur, Rohtak, and claims a prime spot with easy access to the KMP Expressway, Delhi-Hisar Highway, and the wider NCR industrial corridor. Plus, it’s already approved by RERA.

So far, Forteasia has delivered 5.3 million square feet, with another 7.93 million square feet in the works. It’s clear they want a serious footprint in the industrial and plotted real estate space.

You Might Be Interested In

“Forteasia Industrial Township is built as a full ecosystem, where businesses get top-notch infrastructure and support to really grow,” said Mr. Shiv Garg, Director at Forteasia Realty.

FIT isn’t just a place to build factories or warehouses; it integrates industrial and residential plots so businesses and their teams can work and live in a single well-designed community. There’s a long list of amenities, too: a clubhouse with a swimming pool, a gym, green spaces, a golf course strip, wide roads, 24/7 security, charging stations for electric vehicles, shared parking, water treatment and waste management systems, rainwater harvesting, worker housing, and even a commercial complex.

At its core, the project highlights Forteasia’s goal of creating sustainable communities focused on smart infrastructure, enabling businesses to grow and people to have better places to work.

A bit about the company itself: Forteasia Realty specializes in industrial, residential, and commercial plotted developments throughout Haryana. They have a reputation for finishing projects on time, following all RERA norms, and bringing quality to every site. Their work revolves around modern design, sustainability, and long-term value—and they’ve become a trusted name in the region’s real estate market.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 1, 2026 4:04 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Meta names Alex Schultz first chief data officer

"Username feature on WhatsApp may increase online fraud, phishing": Centre

DPS Bharuch Creates History as the District’s First School to Implement The Mind Sync – India’s First Mental Health Education Program

Analysis-AI hopes and fears dominate global central bank meet

Union Govt issues notice to Meta on WhatsApp Usernames feature, seeks reply in 3 days

LATEST NEWS

Cape Verde prepare to make history against Argentina

Russia warns Apple of $52 million fine over alleged bias against local apps

Canada will join Eurovision Song Contest in 2027

Meta names Alex Schultz first chief data officer

India, EU advance cooperation on sustainable ship recycling; 3 Indian yards ready for EU recognition

Chris Brown faces USD 13 million verdict in housekeeper dog mauling case

Mbappe's record spree, the 'inevitable' Haaland and Mexico's historic run: FIFA World Cup 2026 snapshot

Highlights: Sinner stays clear of trouble, Sabalenka and Osaka through

META NAMES ALEX SCHULTZ AS ITS FIRST CHIEF DATA OFFICER – COMPANY

Canada will join Eurovision Song Contest in 2027

Forteasia Advances 100-Acre Industrial Township in Haryana

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Forteasia Advances 100-Acre Industrial Township in Haryana

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Forteasia Advances 100-Acre Industrial Township in Haryana
Forteasia Advances 100-Acre Industrial Township in Haryana
Forteasia Advances 100-Acre Industrial Township in Haryana
Forteasia Advances 100-Acre Industrial Township in Haryana

QUICK LINKS