Fredun Pharmaceuticals Accelerates into a High-Growth Branded Healthcare Platform

Two Strategic Pet-Care Deals, Premium Wellness Launches, Capacity Expansion & Bonus Issue Position Company for the Next Leg of Growth

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8: Fredun Pharmaceuticals Limited (BSE: 539730) is rapidly transforming from a conventional manufacturing-led pharmaceutical company into a brand-led healthcare platform, with H1 FY27 marking a decisive phase of expansion across pet healthcare, premium wellness, specialty therapeutics, domestic generics and global markets.

The Company’s H1 FY27 strategy is built around multiple high-growth engines, including strategic investments in the pet-care ecosystem, the launch of premium wellness brands, significant manufacturing capacity expansion and a planned transition towards a 100% branded portfolio by 2029.

PET CARE: BUILDING A COMPLETE ECOSYSTEM

Fredun has made a significant strategic push into the rapidly evolving pet-healthcare market through Goodman Vetcare, Furlicks and WAGR, creating multiple avenues for recurring and scalable growth.

Goodman Vetcare – Entering Veterinary Retail at Scale

Fredun has acquired a 26% stake in Goodman Vetcare Private Limited, one of India’s longest-standing dedicated pet pharmacies, at a valuation of ₹300 crore. Goodman currently operates three stores across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai and plans to add at least eight new stores across three cities, with a targeted revenue opportunity of approximately ₹100 crore by FY31.

Furlicks – Expanding the Pet-Wellness Product Portfolio

Fredun has acquired Furlicks, an oral-strip pet-wellness brand from USV and its subsidiary Wellbeing Nutrition. The Company plans to introduce 16 new products over the next 6–9 months, expanding the portfolio from just 6 SKUs to 22 SKUs—significantly increasing the addressable opportunity in pet wellness.

WAGR – A World of Pet Care, bringing Pet Parenting Together

WAGR, a technology-enabled pet-parenting platform, is one of the most recent ventures of the company. Fredun is building WAGR to become India’s largest modern pet parenting ecosystem, bringing together pet-care brands, pharmacies, services, expert guidance and everyday solutions for creating one connected destination for pet-parents.

Fredun is therefore positioning itself not merely as a pet-product company, but as a broader pet-healthcare ecosystem player.

THE BIG STRATEGIC SHIFT: FROM OEM TO BRANDS

Perhaps the most important element of Fredun’s transformation is its stated ambition to transition from an OEM-led business to a 100% branded portfolio by 2029.

The Company is targeting a doubling of revenue and profitability over the next 3–4 years, creating a potentially significant operating and valuation re-rating opportunity if execution remains on track.

CAPACITY EXPANSION TO SUPPORT THE NEXT GROWTH CYCLE

Fredun is simultaneously investing in manufacturing infrastructure.

A ~40,000 sq. ft. utility block at Palghar is expected to become operational in October 2026, with an additional 50,000 sq. ft. planned as the Company works towards building what it describes as India’s largest single-location pharma plant.

This capacity build-out is intended to support the Company’s expanding branded portfolio and future growth ambitions.

DOMESTIC + GLOBAL: MULTIPLE GROWTH LEVERS

Fredun is also expanding its domestic generics business through Fredun Gx, targeting 500+ SKUs across Tier 2–4 cities.

At the same time, the Company’s established 53-country export base provides a platform for further expansion across Latin America, Africa and Southeast Asia.

SHAREHOLDER REWARD

Fredun has also taken steps to strengthen shareholder participation.

The Company allotted 1.10 crore bonus equity shares on July 17, 2026, increasing the equity share base from 55.13 lakh to 1.65 crore shares. In September 2026, a further 3,61,599 equity shares were allotted following conversion of warrants held by non-promoter investors.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Fredun Pharmaceuticals is positioning itself for a fundamental business transformation:

OEM Manufacturing → Owned Brands → Premium Wellness → Pet Healthcare → Digital Pet Ecosystem → Global Expansion

With strategic investments in Goodman Vetcare, Furlicks and WAGR, the launch of DAULCÉL and specialty hormone products, major capacity expansion and an explicit ambition to become 100% branded by 2029, Fredun is building multiple potential growth engines under one healthcare platform.

The Company’s stated objective of doubling revenue and profitability over the next 3–4 years adds further significance to the transformation strategy. Fredun is no longer positioning itself merely as a pharma manufacturer—it is building an integrated, multi-category branded healthcare platform

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.