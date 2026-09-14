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Home > Business > Greenpanel Launches ‘Hum Hain Greenpanel’ — An Anthem Celebrating Its People, Journey and Purpose

Greenpanel Launches ‘Hum Hain Greenpanel’ — An Anthem Celebrating Its People, Journey and Purpose

Greenpanel Launches ‘Hum Hain Greenpanel’ — An Anthem Celebrating Its People, Journey and Purpose

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Last updated: September 14, 2026 17:46:12 IST

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Greenpanel Launches ‘Hum Hain Greenpanel’ — An Anthem Celebrating Its People, Journey and Purpose

New Delhi [India], September 14: Greenpanel, a leading name in India’s wood-panel industry, has unveiled ‘Hum Hain Greenpanel’, a brand anthem that celebrates the spirit, strength and determination that have shaped the organisation’s journey.

More than just a musical expression, the anthem is a reflection of the people, values and shared purpose that make up the Greenpanel family. It captures the journey the organisation has undertaken over the years, while highlighting the collective spirit that continues to inspire its growth and evolution.

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Through its narrative, ‘Hum Hain Greenpanel’ brings together the many stories and experiences that are part of the Greenpanel journey. It celebrates the people and partnerships that have played a role in shaping the organisation, while reflecting its constant endeavour to move forward, raise standards and create lasting value.

Greenpanel Launches ‘Hum Hain Greenpanel’ — An Anthem Celebrating Its People, Journey and Purpose

The anthem also brings to life Greenpanel’s belief in creating solutions that stand the test of time, reflecting the organisation’s focus on quality, innovation and long-term value.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Arvind Joshi, CMO, Greenpanel, said, “‘Hum Hain Greenpanel’ is a celebration of who we are and what brings us together. It reflects the strength of our people, the determination that has shaped our journey and the values that continue to guide us. More than an anthem, it is a reflection of our shared identity and our ambition to create an impact that lasts.”

The anthem will be amplified across Greenpanel’s digital and social media platforms, inviting consumers, partners and the larger Greenpanel community to experience and connect with the story behind the brand.

The launch marks a meaningful moment in Greenpanel’s brand journey, bringing together its people, purpose and aspirations through a distinctive expression of the organisation’s identity.

With ‘Hum Hain Greenpanel’, Greenpanel celebrates not only how far it has come, but also the collective spirit that continues to shape where it is headed.

Brand Anthem Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NnkHJfiDnLM

About Greenpanel Industries Ltd.

Greenpanel Industries Ltd. is India’s Largest Wood Panel Manufacturer® and India’s No.1 MDF Company®, offering a comprehensive portfolio across MDF, HDF, Pre-Laminated MDF, Plywood & Blockboard, and Wooden Flooring.

The company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities at Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, and Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh, supported by advanced technology, stringent quality standards, and a strong pan-India distribution network.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 14, 2026 5:46 PM IST
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Greenpanel Launches ‘Hum Hain Greenpanel’ — An Anthem Celebrating Its People, Journey and Purpose

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Greenpanel Launches ‘Hum Hain Greenpanel’ — An Anthem Celebrating Its People, Journey and Purpose
Greenpanel Launches ‘Hum Hain Greenpanel’ — An Anthem Celebrating Its People, Journey and Purpose
Greenpanel Launches ‘Hum Hain Greenpanel’ — An Anthem Celebrating Its People, Journey and Purpose
Greenpanel Launches ‘Hum Hain Greenpanel’ — An Anthem Celebrating Its People, Journey and Purpose

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