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Home > Business > HVR Solar Limited Appoints Bollywood Veteran Boman Irani as Brand Ambassador Amid Massive Expansion

HVR Solar Limited Appoints Bollywood Veteran Boman Irani as Brand Ambassador Amid Massive Expansion

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/global-middas-capital-music-gmc-music-valued-at-rs-500-cr-52-million-usd20260720193619"> <p class="title">Global Middas Capital Music (GMC Music) valued at Rs 500 Cr (52 Million USD)</p> <a>

Global Middas Capital Music (GMC Music) valued at Rs 500 Cr (52 Million USD)

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Last updated: July 21, 2026 03:13:13 IST

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HVR Solar Limited Appoints Bollywood Veteran Boman Irani as Brand Ambassador Amid Massive Expansion

SMPL

New Delhi [India], July 20: In a bold strategic move to amplify its footprint in India’s rapidly accelerating renewable energy sector, HVR Solar Private Limited has officially announced the appointment of acclaimed Bollywood actor Boman Irani as its new brand ambassador.

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The partnership aims to leverage the veteran actor’s pan-India appeal and reputation for reliability to promote sustainable, high-efficiency energy solutions among residential, commercial, and industrial consumers across the country.

A Strategic Partnership Built on Trust

HVR Solar, a prominent manufacturer of solar panels and clean energy products, stated that the actor perfectly embodies the company’s core values of trust, excellence, and longevity. Known for his versatile performances and trustworthy on-screen persona, Irani will serve as the face of HVR Solar’s upcoming multi-channel marketing campaigns spanning television, print, and digital platforms.

The new promotional campaigns will focus on demystifying solar energy for the average Indian consumer while simultaneously highlighting the long-term economic and environmental benefits of transitioning to solar power. By aligning with a highly relatable public figure, the brand hopes to bridge the gap between complex clean-energy technology and everyday household utility, transforming solar power from an abstract industrial concept into an accessible choice for all.

Aggressive Expansion and Technological Innovation

The announcement of the brand ambassador coincides with HVR Solar’s aggressive growth trajectory. The company recently established a cutting-edge 1.2GW solar manufacturing facility in Sonepat, Haryana, positioning itself as a premium technology provider in the domestic market.

Under the leadership of its founders and directors, the company is moving up the value chain through technological innovation and strict quality control. “We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Boman Irani to the HVR Solar family. His immense popularity, coupled with his reputation for authenticity, aligns seamlessly with our mission to deliver world-class, reliable solar solutions.” stated Mr. Rishabh Aggarwal, Director, HVR Solar.

Powering India’s Renewable Ambitions

HVR Solar has been steadily expanding its engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services alongside its manufacturing capabilities. As the Indian government continues to push aggressive renewable energy targets aiming for 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030 domestic manufacturers are scaling up to reduce reliance on imports and secure India’s energy independence. With its new state-of-the-art facility in Haryana and a targeted marketing approach steered by a recognized household name, HVR Solar Limited is poised to solidify its position as a highly dependable player in India’s ongoing transition toward a cleaner, greener tomorrow.

For more information, visit: www.hvrsolar.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 21, 2026 3:13 AM IST
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HVR Solar Limited Appoints Bollywood Veteran Boman Irani as Brand Ambassador Amid Massive Expansion

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HVR Solar Limited Appoints Bollywood Veteran Boman Irani as Brand Ambassador Amid Massive Expansion

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HVR Solar Limited Appoints Bollywood Veteran Boman Irani as Brand Ambassador Amid Massive Expansion
HVR Solar Limited Appoints Bollywood Veteran Boman Irani as Brand Ambassador Amid Massive Expansion
HVR Solar Limited Appoints Bollywood Veteran Boman Irani as Brand Ambassador Amid Massive Expansion
HVR Solar Limited Appoints Bollywood Veteran Boman Irani as Brand Ambassador Amid Massive Expansion

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