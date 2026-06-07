India needs faster energy reforms, tough decisions to reduce dependence on imported fuel: Neelkanth Mishra

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > India needs faster energy reforms, tough decisions to reduce dependence on imported fuel: Neelkanth Mishra

India needs faster energy reforms, tough decisions to reduce dependence on imported fuel: Neelkanth Mishra

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/centrum-sees-rbi-extending-rate-pause-till-october-despite-inflation-risks20260607184948"> <p class="title">Centrum sees RBI extending rate pause till October despite inflation risks</p> <a>

Centrum sees RBI extending rate pause till October despite inflation risks

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 7, 2026 21:36:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

India needs faster energy reforms, tough decisions to reduce dependence on imported fuel: Neelkanth Mishra

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): India needs to move faster on energy reforms and take tougher policy decisions if it wants to reduce its dependence on imported energy, newly appointed World Bank Executive Director Neelkanth Mishra said.

Speaking to ANI in an interview, Mishra said India remains vulnerable to imported oil and gas, but argued that the country has enough domestic resources to strengthen its long-term energy security.

You Might Be Interested In

“The fact that we are deeply vulnerable to imported energy currently is obviously a problem,” Mishra said.

At the same time, he stressed that India has the ability to reduce that vulnerability over time.

“In the current mix, it is definitely not under control. But can it be under control? 100 per cent,” he said.

Highlighting India’s energy resources, Mishra said, “You have so much sunlight, wind, hydro, and coal.”

Drawing a comparison with China, he said the rapid adoption of electric vehicles there had reduced the country’s oil dependence.

“Just the electric vehicles in that economy, the proliferation has meant that their oil imports have fallen by 1 million barrels a day,” he said.

Mishra, however, argued that India has been slow in taking necessary policy decisions in the energy sector.

“The point I’m making is that we are refusing to make the hard decisions,” he said.

According to him, India needs to rethink how energy is priced and distributed across sectors.

“We have the cheapest household electricity prices in the world. We give free power to farmers,” Mishra said.

Questioning the burden on industry, he added, “Can you believe that 18 to 20 per cent of power goes to farmers for free and who pays for it? Industry.”

Mishra said policymakers need to consider whether subsidies are the best way to support people.

“We have to ask ourselves as an economy a question: Is it better to give cheap and free power to people or give them jobs so that they can pay for it themselves?” he said.

He also said high electricity costs for businesses can discourage investment.

“If your industrial power is costing 6 rupees and 8 rupees a kilowatt hour, if your commercial power is like 10, 12, 15 rupees a kilowatt hour, why would anyone invest?” Mishra said.

Calling for faster electrification, he said, “The guys who can actually drive electrification need to get the right price of energy now.”

Despite concerns over India’s dependence on imported fuel, Mishra said the country has more options today than it did two decades ago.

“I’m not saying that we are currently not vulnerable. We are vulnerable. But this whole approach, we don’t have oil, we don’t have gas, and we are stuck. That is not correct,” he said.

“That may have been correct 20 years back,” he added.

Mishra said India must make use of alternatives already available to it.

“We have options. We have not explored them. We are not taking the tough decisions,” he said.

Later in the interview, while discussing the next phase of economic reforms, Mishra again highlighted the need for urgent action in the energy sector.

“We definitely need to do a lot on the energy price reform, a lot more and do it really fast,” he said. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 7, 2026 9:36 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: domestic-resourceselectric vehiclesenergy securityenergy-pricingenergy-reformsimported-energyneelkanth-mishrapolicy-decisionsrenewable energyworld-bank

RELATED News

Steelcase India launches ‘Made in India Fabric’ collection to strengthen local sourcing and workplace design innovation

Iron Aadmi Officially Launches News Operations and PR Platform

Tally Solutions Makes Strategic Investment in OTU India to Explore Scalable Workforce Management Solutions for MSMEs

Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum at Qatar Foundation Named One of TIME World's Greatest Places 2026

Despite geopolitical crisis, India's economic fundamentals and strategic partnerships will sustain growth: World Bank

LATEST NEWS

EU targeting Russia's energy, banks and fisheries in new sanctions, von der Leyen says

IT platform NinjaOne valued at over $12 billion in latest funding round

Britain begins formal review of Paramount's $110 billion Warner Bros deal

India slams Pakistan's "desperate" fake news campaign to mask human rights abuses in PoJK

Jharkhand T20 League set to kick off its inaugural season with Chota Nagpur Royals taking on Ranchi Titans

Messi will play against Iceland in World Cup friendly, says Scaloni

BRIEF-Beijing-Shanghai High Speed Railway's Board Elects Chairman

OpenAI files for US IPO after Anthropic as AI giants head to public markets

Oil falls as investors await clarity after Iran-Israel halt attacks

Firing on peaceful protesters in PoJK similar to Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Former J-K top cop S P Vaid

India needs faster energy reforms, tough decisions to reduce dependence on imported fuel: Neelkanth Mishra

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India needs faster energy reforms, tough decisions to reduce dependence on imported fuel: Neelkanth Mishra

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India needs faster energy reforms, tough decisions to reduce dependence on imported fuel: Neelkanth Mishra
India needs faster energy reforms, tough decisions to reduce dependence on imported fuel: Neelkanth Mishra
India needs faster energy reforms, tough decisions to reduce dependence on imported fuel: Neelkanth Mishra
India needs faster energy reforms, tough decisions to reduce dependence on imported fuel: Neelkanth Mishra

QUICK LINKS