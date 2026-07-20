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Home > Business > India to undergo 8th WTO trade policy review from July 21

India to undergo 8th WTO trade policy review from July 21

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/india-joins-wto-fisheries-subsidies-agreement-becomes-123rd-member20260720210249"> <p class="title">India joins WTO Fisheries Subsidies Agreement, becomes 123rd member</p> <a>

India joins WTO Fisheries Subsidies Agreement, becomes 123rd member

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Last updated: July 20, 2026 22:51:13 IST

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India to undergo 8th WTO trade policy review from July 21

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): India will undergo its eighth Trade Policy Review (TPR) at the World Trade Organization (WTO) on July 21 and 23, during which WTO members will review the country’s trade policies for the 2021-25 period, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal will lead India’s official delegation for the review, which is conducted once every five years. The current review covers the period from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2025.

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According to the ministry, “As on 20 July 2026, WTO Members have submitted more than 900 questions for India’s written responses, reflecting significant interest in India’s growing economy and trade profile.” It said the questions cover areas including digitisation and related reforms, MSMEs, women’s participation in the economy, Viksit Bharat and the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan.

The government said India’s economy remained resilient during the review period despite global uncertainties.

“Following the pandemic-induced contraction and increased global uncertainties, the economy staged a strong rebound and has since sustained high growth rates, establishing itself as the fastest-growing among major economies,” the government said in its policy statement prepared for the review.

The release also highlighted India’s export performance during the review period.

It said, “In 2025-26, total exports of merchandise and services reached an all-time high of US$ 863.1 billion,” registering a growth of 6.3 per cent over 2021-22.

According to the ministry, both the Government Report and the WTO Secretariat Report have highlighted India’s trade engagement through free trade agreements, GST reforms and digital initiatives such as the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and the use of digital tools for trade facilitation.

More than 40 WTO members are expected to deliver statements during the review, while the Indian delegation will present the country’s position on issues raised by members and outline its future vision.

The Trade Policy Review is a transparency mechanism under the WTO that provides a comprehensive peer review of a member’s trade policies. It is conducted by the Trade Policy Review Body (TPRB), which comprises the entire WTO membership. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 20, 2026 10:51 PM IST
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India to undergo 8th WTO trade policy review from July 21

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India to undergo 8th WTO trade policy review from July 21
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India to undergo 8th WTO trade policy review from July 21
India to undergo 8th WTO trade policy review from July 21

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