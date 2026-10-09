Investment Management and Financial Services Company Swyom Advisors Limited Files DRHP with BSE SME

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: Swyom Advisors Limited, a Mumbai-based company primarily engaged in investment management and financial services through its alternative investment fund management business, broking and related services, and business consulting services, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus for its proposed listing on the SME Platform of BSE Limited (BSE SME) in preparation for its Initial Public Offering.

The IPO will comprise an offer of up to 50,00,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each, comprising a Fresh Offer of up to 40,00,000 equity shares and an Offer for Sale of up to 10,00,000 equity shares by Promoter Selling Shareholders Mr. Radha Raman Agarwal and Mrs. Sweta Agarwal. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the SME Platform of BSE Limited.

The company’s objectives include funding capital expenditure towards the purchase of additional office premises of up to ₹ 1,100.00 Lakhs, funding the hiring of manpower for the Sales and Research Division of up to ₹ 236.00 Lakhs, repayment or prepayment of borrowings of up to ₹ 456.25 Lakhs, general corporate purposes and funding the offer expenses.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Offer is GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited & KFin Technologies Limited is Registrar to the Offer.

About Swyom Advisors Limited

Originally incorporated in 1996 as Dropati Share and Securities Limited, the company was subsequently renamed Swyom Advisors Limited in 2020. Swyom Advisors is primarily engaged in investment management and financial services and operates through three key business verticals: Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) Management, Broking and Related Services, and Business Consulting Services. The company also holds a SEBI registration for providing portfolio management services.

The company acts as the investment manager to Swyom India Alpha Fund, a Category III Alternative Investment Fund registered with SEBI. The fund follows a multi-strategy framework across listed equities, corporate action opportunities and unlisted equities. As on August 31, 2026, the AIF platform had assets under management of ₹ 314.96 crore and 176 investors.

The company is promoted by Mr. Radha Raman Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, over 22 years of corporate experience; an All India rank in the CA Intermediate exam; previous roles at Asian Paints (Chief Manager – Commercial) and Pidilite Industries and Mrs. Sweta Agarwal, Whole Time Director, over 11 years of experience in wealth management, equity research, investment advisory and portfolio management.

For the year ended 31st March 2026, the company reported Revenue from Operations of ₹ 969.95 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 681.88 Lakhs and PAT of ₹ 527.34 Lakhs. EBITDA Margin stood at 59.66% and PAT Margin at 54.37%.

Disclaimer:

Swyom Advisors Limited is proposing, subject to applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to make an Initial Public Offering of its equity shares and has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus dated September 29, 2026 with the SME Platform of BSE Limited. Investments in equity and equity-related securities involve a degree of risk, and investors should not invest any funds in the Offer unless they can afford to take the risk of losing their entire investment. Investors are advised to read the Draft Red Herring Prospectus carefully, including the section titled “Risk Factors,” before making any investment decision.