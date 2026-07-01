Jodhpur Woman Earns Columbia Degree, Advances Global AI Research

India PR Distribution

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India]/ New York [US], July 1: In a story that reflects India’s growing footprint in artificial intelligence, Iram Kamdar, daughter of renowned Jodhpur-based ophthalmologist Dr. Ghulam Ali Kamdar of Kamdar Eye Hospital, has earned a Master’s degree in Data Science from Columbia University, New York, and is making a mark in cutting-edge AI research and engineering.

Raised in Jodhpur, Iram pursued her undergraduate studies in engineering at SRM Institute of Science and Technology before moving to the United States for higher education. She recently completed her Master of Science in Data Science from Columbia University, one of the world’s leading academic institutions, with a focus on advanced artificial intelligence technologies.

During her graduate studies, Iram specialized in Applied Machine Learning, Large Language Model (LLM) Engineering, and Scalable Retrieval Systems–areas that are driving the next generation of AI applications worldwide.

Beyond academics, she has worked on several industry and research projects spanning healthcare and enterprise AI.

At Dolby Laboratories and WebAI, Iram contributed to projects involving audio fingerprinting, vector database optimization, and retrieval technologies designed to improve AI system performance.

In the healthcare domain, she collaborated with Columbia University’s Computational Imaging Group on AI-driven medical research, including Clinical Natural Language Processing (Clinical NLP), cancer detection using YOLOv5-based computer vision models, and machine learning approaches for medication dose optimization. Her work focuses on applying artificial intelligence to improve clinical decision-making and healthcare outcomes.

Her current research interests revolve around Agentic AI workflows, vector search architectures, and low-latency open-weight AI models, with an emphasis on building reliable AI agents capable of automating complex real-world workflows efficiently.

Speaking about her work, people close to the family said Iram believes the future of AI lies not only in developing powerful models but also in making them practical, trustworthy, and accessible for real-world applications.

The achievement has been widely appreciated in Jodhpur, where Dr. Ghulam Ali Kamdar has long been associated with eye care and medical service. Family members and well-wishers say Iram’s journey from Rajasthan to one of the world’s premier universities serves as an inspiration for students, particularly young women aspiring to build careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Observers believe her success reflects the increasing contribution of Indian talent to the rapidly evolving global AI ecosystem, particularly in fields such as machine learning, healthcare AI, and intelligent automation.

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries worldwide, Iram Kamdar’s journey from Jodhpur to New York highlights how talent nurtured in India is contributing to the development of technologies with global impact.

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