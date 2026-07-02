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Home > Business > KNAV Launches its AI-Powered Platform KNAV Tara, to Support Assurance, Tax and Advisory

KNAV Launches its AI-Powered Platform KNAV Tara, to Support Assurance, Tax and Advisory

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/firsthive-launches-composable-agentic-ai-and-identity-resolution-solutions-on-snowflake20260702112439"> <p class="title">FirstHive Launches Composable Agentic AI and Identity Resolution Solutions on Snowflake</p> <a>

FirstHive Launches Composable Agentic AI and Identity Resolution Solutions on Snowflake

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Last updated: July 2, 2026 11:31:13 IST

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KNAV Launches its AI-Powered Platform KNAV Tara, to Support Assurance, Tax and Advisory

BusinessWire India

Atlanta [US] / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2: KNAV, a global accounting and advisory firm delivering integrated services across assurance, tax and advisory, today announced the launch of KNAV Tara, the firm’s AI platform designed to support assurance, tax, and advisory teams with greater consistency, speed, and visibility across their work.

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KNAV Tara brings together data, documents, and workflows into a single system, helping teams manage large volumes of work while maintaining clear oversight and accountability. The platform is designed to support how work is performed from start to finish, while ensuring that responsibility and decision-making remain firmly with professionals.

Tara, means guiding star in Sanskrit, reflecting its intent to help KNAV and its teams move through every engagement with control, clarity and compliance.

“KNAV Tara is built to guide our teams, not replace them,” said a KNAV AI Taskforce spokesperson. “It supports the process end to end, but every output requires human review and formal sign-off. Professional judgment and accountability remain central to how the platform is used.”

“This is how we believe work should evolve,” said Nishta Sharma, CEO, KNAV Advisory Inc, “KNAV Tara brings the structure, speed, and consistency that AI can offer, while keeping judgment, review, and accountability with our people. It is not just about doing more work faster. It is about doing better work, with greater clarity.”

KNAV Tara is built on enterprise-grade large language models, accessed securely through Microsoft Azure AI Foundry, ensuring that the platform operates within a controlled and private cloud environment designed for professional use.

In its first phase, KNAV Tara is being applied to selected audit procedures, including matching transactions with supporting documents, extracting key data from contracts, invoices, and statements, and preparing first drafts of accounting memos. These capabilities are intended to reduce time spent on repetitive tasks and allow teams to focus more on review, analysis, and decision-making.

KNAV has designed KNAV Tara as a comprehensive AI platform, with a phased rollout approach across the firm.

“What is live today is only the starting point,” said a KNAV AI Taskforce spokesperson. “KNAV Tara will continue to expand across audit, and over time into tax, advisory, and internal processes. The goal is to create a consistent way of working across service lines.”

The platform has also been built to support KNAV’s global operations, with data safeguards embedded into its design. Client data remains within its respective jurisdiction, with no cross-border movement, ensuring alignment with regional requirements. KNAV Tara is built on enterprise-grade large language models, accessed securely through Microsoft Azure AI Foundry, and has been developed internally by KNAV’s Digital Transformation and AI teams. The platform is designed to scale as new capabilities are introduced over time, with governance, controls, and compliance embedded throughout its lifecycle to support responsible and transparent use.

“Our approach to AI is practical and grounded,” the KNAV AI Taskforce spokesperson added. “We are using KNAV Tara to reduce manual effort and improve consistency, while keeping control and accountability with our teams. It is a support system that strengthens how work is delivered.”

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 2, 2026 11:31 AM IST
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KNAV Launches its AI-Powered Platform KNAV Tara, to Support Assurance, Tax and Advisory

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KNAV Launches its AI-Powered Platform KNAV Tara, to Support Assurance, Tax and Advisory
KNAV Launches its AI-Powered Platform KNAV Tara, to Support Assurance, Tax and Advisory
KNAV Launches its AI-Powered Platform KNAV Tara, to Support Assurance, Tax and Advisory
KNAV Launches its AI-Powered Platform KNAV Tara, to Support Assurance, Tax and Advisory

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