KRAFTON India Brings Asia's Best BGMI Stars to Mumbai, Raising the Bar for Competitive BGMI with BMIC and BMSD This H2 2026

HT Syndication

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 22: After an action-packed first half of the year, KRAFTON India is turning the spotlight on an even bigger finish to the 2026 BGMI Esports season. The architects of Indian Esports today announced the BGMI International Cup (BMIC) and the BGMI Showdown (BMSD), bringing some of Asia’s strongest BGMI teams to Mumbai for the first time and raising the bar for what competitive BGMI in India looks like this H2 2026. Together two marquee tournaments that celebrate two sides of competitive BGMI- an international spectacle featuring Asia’s top teams, and an exclusive battle where India’s best compete for the right to call themselves the country’s finest.

From hosting some of the region’s strongest teams in Mumbai to creating an invite-only championship reserved for the most consistent performers, the H2 roadmap reflects KRAFTON India’s continued focus on delivering bigger stages, tougher competition and unforgettable moments for players and fans alike.

Commenting on the announcement, Karan Pathak, Associate Director – Esports, KRAFTON India, said, “Every season should feel bigger than the last- not just in scale, but in the quality of competition it delivers. That’s what we’ve set out to achieve with this year’s H2 calendar. The BGMI International Cup brings some of Asia’s strongest teams to Mumbai, while the BGMI Showdown rewards the teams that have consistently proved themselves across the season. Together, these tournaments are about creating match-ups fans have been waiting to see and giving our players new opportunities to compete at the highest level.”

Season 2 of BGMI International Cup (BMIC): Where Asia’s Best Meet in Mumbai

This October, Mumbai becomes the stage for one of BGMI’s biggest international competitions yet.

From October 30 to November 1, the Dome, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (SVP) Indoor Stadium will host the Grand Finals of the BGMI International Cup, bringing together 16 elite teams: 6 from India, 5 from Korea, and 5 from Japan competing for a INR 1 Crore prize pool.

Designed as a celebration of top-tier competition, BMIC promises three days of high-intensity matchups, regional rivalries and unforgettable moments as India’s best go head-to-head with some of Asia’s strongest contenders in front of a live audience.

BGMI Showdown (BMSD): Only the Best Get In

If BMIC is where international rivalries unfold, the BGMI Showdown is where India’s toughest battles begin.

A closed-door, invite-only championship, BMSD brings together 48 of the country’s top-performing teams, selected through the KIE Leaderboard, BGIS and BMPS. With no open registrations, every invitation has been earned through performance.

Beginning on September 22, the tournament will unfold across multiple stages, including Promotion & Relegation rounds, Survival rounds, Semi Finals and the Last Chance stage, before culminating in the LAN Grand Finals from October 16-18, where teams will compete for a INR 1 Crore prize pool.

BMSD Schedule

– Week 1 (Promotion/Relegation): September 22-24

– Week 2 (Promotion/Relegation): September 25-27

– Week 3 (Promotion/Relegation): September 28-30

– Upper Bracket Survival: October 1-3

– Lower Bracket Survival: October 4-6

– Semi Finals: October 8-11

– Last Chance: October 12-13

– LAN Grand Finals: October 16-18

A Season Built for Bigger Rivalries

Esports in India is at an inflexion point – transitioning from fringe entertainment to mainstream sport. Government recognition, swelling audiences, Tier-2 adoption, and international opportunities are converging to create a once-in-a-generation moment. As BGMI Esports continues to evolve, the focus is no longer just on playing more tournaments- it’s about creating the moments players aspire to be part of and fans look forward to watching. Whether it’s India’s finest taking on Korea and Japan under one roof at the BGMI International Cup, or the country’s most accomplished teams battling through an invite-only championship in the BGMI Showdown, KRAFTON India’s H2 2026 Esports line-up promises a season defined by elite competition, unforgettable rivalries and world-class esports entertainment.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in South Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is dedicated to discovering and publishing captivating games that offer fun and unique experiences. Established in 2007, KRAFTON is home to globally renowned developers that include PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, VECTOR NORTH, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montreal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks and inZOI Studio. Each studio strives to continuously take on new challenges and leverage innovative technologies. Their goal is to win over more fans by broadening KRAFTON’s platforms and services. With a passionate and driven team across the globe, KRAFTON is a tech-forward company that possesses world-class capabilities and is set on expanding its business horizons to encompass multimedia entertainment and deep learning. For more information, visit https://www.krafton.com/

About KRAFTON India

In India, KRAFTON is responsible for premier mobile games, including BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 200 million downloads, Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, and CookieRun India, among others. Committed to enhancing the start-up ecosystem in India, KRAFTON has invested over $200 million in several Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, Esports, and technology, since 2021. KRAFTON actively supports India’s game development ecosystem through its KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) while strengthening the Esports ecosystem with flagship events like the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS) and BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES (BMPS). For more information, visit https://krafton.in/

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