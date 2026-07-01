Krignal Begins Its Journey with Grand Launch in Chennai

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 1: Krignal, a new-age business and innovation ecosystem designed to connect ideas, enterprises, opportunities and meaningful collaborations, was officially launched on June 19, 2026, at Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels, Chennai, in the presence of over 150 distinguished guests comprising entrepreneurs, business leaders, diplomats, social influencers, professionals and changemakers from diverse sectors.

The launch marked the unveiling of Krignal and its media and digital engagement platform, Krignal TV, both envisioned and founded by Mukund Canthadai, whose vision is to create a powerful network that brings together business, technology, knowledge, leadership and global opportunities under one platform.

The grand launch was led by an eminent panel of dignitaries including Justice Dr. T.N. Vallinayagam, Dr. V.G. Santhosam, Chairman, VGP Group of Companies, Wan Ahmad Tarmizi, Trade Commissioner, Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), Ms. Amesta Yisca Putri, Director, Indonesia Trade Promotion Center (ITPC), Mr. Antony Lobo, Honorary Consul of Spain, Mr. P. Rhevanth Charan, Member of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Dr. E. Khalieraaj Naidu, Director, National Cyber Security Research Council (NCSRC) and Mr. Anirudh Balaji, Executive Director, NCSRC.

Speaking on the occasion, the dignitaries lauded the vision behind Krignal and emphasized the importance of platforms that foster innovation, entrepreneurship, international collaboration and knowledge exchange in an increasingly interconnected world.

Positioned as more than just a networking platform, Krignal aims to serve as a catalyst for meaningful business relationships, strategic partnerships, thought leadership and global market access. The initiative seeks to bring together founders, professionals, investors, industry experts and institutions to create opportunities that extend beyond conventional business networking.

A key highlight of the evening was the launch of Krignal TV, a dedicated digital media platform that will showcase inspiring stories, industry insights, entrepreneurial journeys, leadership conversations and emerging opportunities from across sectors.

Sharing the vision for the platform, Ms. Srinidhi, Chief Strategy & Technology Officer, Krignal TV, addressed the gathering and spoke about the role of technology-driven media in connecting people, ideas and opportunities. She outlined how Krignal TV aims to become a credible platform for conversations that inspire innovation, collaboration and growth among the global business community.

The evening featured engaging leadership conversations, networking interactions and discussions on the future of business, technology, investment, social impact and international trade, reflecting the broader vision of Krignal as a platform built for the next generation of growth and collaboration.

With its official launch, Krignal begins its journey with a clear purpose–to create a vibrant ecosystem where visionaries, entrepreneurs, professionals and institutions can connect, collaborate and create lasting impact.

For more details, visit: https://www.krignal.com/

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