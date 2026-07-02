LANXESS To Start Local Production of Fire-Resistant Hydraulic Fluids in India

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > LANXESS To Start Local Production of Fire-Resistant Hydraulic Fluids in India

LANXESS To Start Local Production of Fire-Resistant Hydraulic Fluids in India

LANXESS To Start Local Production of Fire-Resistant Hydraulic Fluids in India

Written By:
Last updated: July 2, 2026 18:03:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

LANXESS To Start Local Production of Fire-Resistant Hydraulic Fluids in India

Announcement follows the recent inauguration of the manufacturing plant in Jhagadia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2: LANXESS, a leading global specialty chemicals company, will start local production of fire-resistant hydraulic fluids (FRHF) at its Jhagadia site in India, reinforcing the country’s role as a key pillar within its global growth strategy.

You Might Be Interested In

Leveraging its global scale, technology leadership and established presence in the region, serving India, the Middle East and international markets, this step reflects LANXESS’ long-term commitment to the region and its consistent focus on a “local-for-local” approach aligned with the “Make in India” initiative.

Strengthening Local Production

With the start of production in Jhagadia, LANXESS strengthens access to its globally recognized Reolube® phosphate ester-based fire-resistant hydraulic fluids, bringing proven products closer to customers in India and across the IMEA region.

As a long-standing leader in this field, the company continues to build on decades of global experience in supporting applications where operational reliability and safety are essential.

India’s Growing Strategic Importance

India’s growing importance is reflected in sustained investments in energy infrastructure, including power generation, alongside the rapid expansion of energy-intensive applications such as data centers and AI-driven technologies.

Leadership Perspective

Neelanjan Banerjee, Senior Vice President and Global Head of the Business Unit Lubricant Additives, LANXESS, commented:

“Local production of Reolube® fire-resistant hydraulic fluids in India is an important step in strengthening our customer proximity and supply reliability in a fast-growing region. It reflects our confidence in India’s potential and our commitment to delivering globally proven, high-performance solutions closer to where our customers need them.”

Expanding Regional Capabilities

Establishing local production in Jhagadia marks an important step in further embedding LANXESS’ technology and capabilities in the region.

This is complemented by the recent opening of a dedicated Application Development Center in Thane, providing local technical support and customer proximity.

Together, these investments form the foundation of a structured local network to serve customers more directly and position LANXESS as a leading local supplier in this segment.

Strengthening Customer Support

In this context, LANXESS is further deepening its presence in India as a reliable local partner, offering customers enhanced supply security, technical support, and direct access to globally proven solutions.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 2, 2026 6:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Air India, SIA Engineering sign MoU to explore MRO collaboration, potential joint venture in India

Ferrari appeals to traditionalists with new V12 manual gearbox limited edition

Air India cuts fuel surcharge on select international routes as global jet fuel prices ease: Sources

JP Morgan says weaker demand may cap gold gains near-term, sees rebound in late 2026 and 2027

Govt invites industry feedback to drive food processing reforms: Chirag Paswan

LATEST NEWS

Fermi CEO Neugebauer suspends proxy campaign after judge’s recusal

India pushes to upgrade ASEAN FTA, advances talks on CECA with Australia

Ritesh Bhatkal's 75* powers Mysore Warriors to 3-wicket win over Gulbarga Mystics

Cape Verde artist creates mural of midfielder for World Cup support

Novak Djokovic ties Roger Federer's Wimbledon wins mark

Sweaty New York braces for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding celebration

Fermi CEO Neugebauer suspends proxy campaign after judge’s recusal

Dubai Court imposes travel ban on Indian event promoter Deepak Choudhary in execution proceedings over alleged AED 2.99 Million dues

Khalida Jabeen expresses pride after winning silver at PTF India Open International Taekwondo C'ship

A white gown is wheeled past media camped outside arena expected to host Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding

LANXESS To Start Local Production of Fire-Resistant Hydraulic Fluids in India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

LANXESS To Start Local Production of Fire-Resistant Hydraulic Fluids in India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

LANXESS To Start Local Production of Fire-Resistant Hydraulic Fluids in India
LANXESS To Start Local Production of Fire-Resistant Hydraulic Fluids in India
LANXESS To Start Local Production of Fire-Resistant Hydraulic Fluids in India
LANXESS To Start Local Production of Fire-Resistant Hydraulic Fluids in India

QUICK LINKS