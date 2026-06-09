Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum at Qatar Foundation Named One of TIME World's Greatest Places 2026

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum at Qatar Foundation Named One of TIME World's Greatest Places 2026

Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum at Qatar Foundation Named One of TIME World's Greatest Places 2026

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: June 9, 2026 14:11:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum at Qatar Foundation Named One of TIME World's Greatest Places 2026

Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum at Qatar Foundation Named One of TIME World's Greatest Places 2026

PRNewswire

Doha [Qatar], June 9: Qatar Foundation’s Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum in Doha, Qatar has been named one of the TIME World’s Greatest Places 2026, the magazine’s annual list recognizing 100 extraordinary destinations across the globe.

You Might Be Interested In

The recognition marks a major milestone for the institution following its opening in November 2025, cementing its place as one of the world’s standout cultural destinations as well as being a new addition to the arts and culture landscape of Qatar.

Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum at Qatar Foundation Named One of TIME World's Greatest Places 2026

Based in Qatar Foundation’s (QF) Education City, Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum is the world’s first and largest institution dedicated to Maqbool Fida Husain, one of the most influential figures in the history of modern art. The museum traces Husain’s artistic journey through over 150 works and objects, including paintings, sculpture, film, tapestry, photography, poetry, installations, and personal items that illuminate his perspectives and creative process. Its architecture reflects Husain’s vision, having been designed by renowned architect Martand Khosla from a concept sketch by Husain himself.

The museum further strengthens QF’s role as a provider of opportunities for people from Qatar and around the world to engage with art – with over 100 public artworks being on display throughout Education City, a place where art and culture intersect with learning, innovation, and exploration.

TIME described Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum as an institution that extends far beyond static display, highlighting its role in bringing Husain’s life and work into dialogue with South Asia, the Arab world, and the wider Global South. The magazine also highlighted Seeroo fi al ardh – Husain’s final masterpiece, incorporated into the museum’s architecture – alongside never-before-seen works from his Arab Civilization series.

“To be recognized as one of the TIME World’s Greatest Places of 2026 is a significant accolade for Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum,” said Kholoud M. Al-Ali, Executive Director of Community Engagement and Programming, Qatar Foundation.

Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum at Qatar Foundation Named One of TIME World's Greatest Places 2026

“This museum honors the extraordinary legacy of M. F. Husain while opening up new conversations across cultures, histories, and geographies. We are proud to see the museum acknowledged as a place where art, learning, and cross-cultural dialogue come together, and where audiences from throughout the world can experience and interact with Husain’s work in all its richness and continuing resonance.”

Spanning over 3,000 square meters, the museum is a living, inspirational institution where art, culture, and learning converge, bringing together original works, archival materials, multimedia installations, and spaces for reflection, discovery, and dialogue.

To discover more about Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum, visit www.lawhwaqalam.org.qa.

From TIME ©2026 TIME USA LLC. All rights reserved. Used under license.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 9, 2026 2:11 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: advertorial-disclaimerarab worldm-f-husain-museumprnewswiresouth-asiaworlds-greatest-places

RELATED News

Steelcase India launches ‘Made in India Fabric’ collection to strengthen local sourcing and workplace design innovation

Iron Aadmi Officially Launches News Operations and PR Platform

Tally Solutions Makes Strategic Investment in OTU India to Explore Scalable Workforce Management Solutions for MSMEs

Despite geopolitical crisis, India's economic fundamentals and strategic partnerships will sustain growth: World Bank

KP Group’s Dr. Faruk G. Patel announces institution of Annual Environmental Excellence Awards

LATEST NEWS

'It's a big distraction': Knicks fans lament road closures, Trump's attendance at MSG

EU targeting Russia's energy, banks and fisheries in new sanctions, von der Leyen says

IT platform NinjaOne valued at over $12 billion in latest funding round

Britain begins formal review of Paramount's $110 billion Warner Bros deal

India slams Pakistan's "desperate" fake news campaign to mask human rights abuses in PoJK

Jharkhand T20 League set to kick off its inaugural season with Chota Nagpur Royals taking on Ranchi Titans

Messi will play against Iceland in World Cup friendly, says Scaloni

BRIEF-Beijing-Shanghai High Speed Railway's Board Elects Chairman

OpenAI files for US IPO after Anthropic as AI giants head to public markets

Oil falls as investors await clarity after Iran-Israel halt attacks

Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum at Qatar Foundation Named One of TIME World's Greatest Places 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum at Qatar Foundation Named One of TIME World's Greatest Places 2026

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum at Qatar Foundation Named One of TIME World's Greatest Places 2026
Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum at Qatar Foundation Named One of TIME World's Greatest Places 2026
Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum at Qatar Foundation Named One of TIME World's Greatest Places 2026
Lawh Wa Qalam: M. F. Husain Museum at Qatar Foundation Named One of TIME World's Greatest Places 2026

QUICK LINKS