Sensex falls over 300 points, Nifty below 24,000 as Brent crude nears USD 97

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Sensex falls over 300 points, Nifty below 24,000 as Brent crude nears USD 97

Sensex falls over 300 points, Nifty below 24,000 as Brent crude nears USD 97

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/india-to-emerge-as-crucial-market-for-satellite-economy-however-needs-structural-predictability-gsoa-chief20260723090745"> <p class="title">India to emerge as crucial market for satellite economy; however needs structural predictability: GSOA chief</p> <a>

India to emerge as crucial market for satellite economy; however needs structural predictability: GSOA chief

Written By:
Last updated: July 23, 2026 10:04:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sensex falls over 300 points, Nifty below 24,000 as Brent crude nears USD 97

Mumbai [Maharashtra] (India), July 23 (ANI): D-Street opened in the red on Thursday, with the Sensex falling over 300 points and the Nifty slipping below the 24,000 mark as Brent crude prices neared USD 97 per barrel amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran.

Brent crude surged USD 96.49/barrel while crude oil prices inched to USD 88.67 per barrel. Both the benchmark indices opened with a gap-down; Sensex was trading in the red at around 76,431.26-323.79 -0.42 per cent and Nifty was at around 23,909.85 level, down 86.40 points or 0.36 per cent.

You Might Be Interested In

Sectorally, Nifty FMCG and Midsmall IT & Telecom traded in the green, rest all indices were trading in the negative territory. Likewise, broad market indices were trading in the red.

On BSE, Eternal, Trent, M&M, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever were major gainers. Infosys, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, NTPC, TCS, Asian Paint, Indi Go, Kotak Bank, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, BEL among others traded in the red.

Brent crude was trading at USD 96.26 per barrel while crude oil was trading at around USD 88.46 at the time of reporting. Gold was trading at around USD 4,124.82 at the same time.

Market analyst Vipin Dixena noted, “In my view, the Indian equity market is likely to remain range-bound with a mildly cautious undertone in the near term. Ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia, Brent crude hovering near the USD 95 per barrel mark, and persistent FII selling are expected to keep sentiment subdued. However, as the Q1 earnings season gathers pace, company-specific developments are likely to drive market moves, creating selective opportunities despite the broader market consolidation.”

The analyst further added, “Nifty has slipped into a technically weak zone after breaking below its 50-period EMA, with momentum indicators favouring the bears. While the RSI near 30 suggests the possibility of a short-covering bounce, the broader structure remains negative unless the index reclaims the 24,100 mark. Traders should remain cautious and watch for price action around the 23,850 support zone, as a breakdown could accelerate downside momentum.”

Banking and market expert Ajay Bagga noted, “Indian markets are facing a March 2026 like scenario with surging oil prices muting the macro outlook.”

As per Bagga, continued crude oil and gas disruptions with elevated geopolitical risk is overlaying a recovery in the chips and AI trade. He noted, “With Brent at USD 96 and Houthi’s striking Saudi tankers in the Red Sea , oil prices seem headed to USD 100. Peace hopes have reduced as Marco Rubio said the Iranians are not interested in peace.”

“The ECB meets today and is expected to be on hold despite oil and gas prices increasing inflation expectations,” he added. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 23, 2026 10:04 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Brent crudebsecrude oil pricesd-streetequity marketgeopolitical riskindia-marketsmarket analysismarket sentimentniftysectoral-tradingsensexstock markettrading-indicesus-iran tensions

RELATED News

Govt informs Parliament no private nuclear licences granted as SHANTI Act rules in drafting stage

SBI Life Insurance partners with Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) as 'Principal Partner' of Indian Contingent for 2026 Para Sports Season

Palladian Partners Advisory LLP Reports- Mumbai’s Redevelopment Pipeline Touches Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore, Set to Deliver 59,000 New Homes

Markets end lower as crude oil nears USD 100; Sensex drops 364 points, Nifty slips 127 points

Palladian Partners Advisory LLP Reports- Mumbai's Redevelopment Pipeline Touches Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore, Set to Deliver 59,000 New Homes

LATEST NEWS

Indian payments firms oppose one-click UPI checkout proposal, citing competition risks

Oil extends gains after Houthi attack on Saudi tankers worsens oil supply disruption

Venice Film Festival 2026 lineup announced: Rupert Murdoch's biopic 'Ink' to open festival, closes with 'Dio ride' by Giovanni Veronesi

Orlando City get off to fast start to beat Earthquakes

Harley-Davidson posts lower quarterly results as raw material costs rise

Comcast's Peacock records first ever profit on World Cup, 'Love Island USA' boost

Alibaba-backed fintech AGTech agrees to build trading platform for Hong Kong Gold Exchange

Freeport-McMoRan beats quarterly profit estimates on higher copper prices

Europe's soils drying out at an ever-faster rate due to rising heat

Benny Blanco shares glimpse of Selena Gomez's birthday celebration in Italy

Sensex falls over 300 points, Nifty below 24,000 as Brent crude nears USD 97

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sensex falls over 300 points, Nifty below 24,000 as Brent crude nears USD 97

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sensex falls over 300 points, Nifty below 24,000 as Brent crude nears USD 97
Sensex falls over 300 points, Nifty below 24,000 as Brent crude nears USD 97
Sensex falls over 300 points, Nifty below 24,000 as Brent crude nears USD 97
Sensex falls over 300 points, Nifty below 24,000 as Brent crude nears USD 97

QUICK LINKS