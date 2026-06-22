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Home > Business > SoftTech Engineers Limited Strengthens Urban Governance Framework in Jammu & Kashmir with CivitPERMIT(AutoDCR) Technology

SoftTech Engineers Limited Strengthens Urban Governance Framework in Jammu & Kashmir with CivitPERMIT(AutoDCR) Technology

SoftTech Engineers Limited Strengthens Urban Governance Framework in Jammu & Kashmir with CivitPERMIT(AutoDCR) Technology

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 22, 2026 22:00:12 IST

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SoftTech Engineers Limited Strengthens Urban Governance Framework in Jammu & Kashmir with CivitPERMIT(AutoDCR) Technology

New Delhi [India], June 22: SoftTech Engineers Limited, a pioneer in AECO (Architecture, Engineering, Construction & Operations) technology and e-governance solutions, has achieved a significant milestone in India’s digital urban governance journey. In a major step toward advancing smart city initiatives, The Chief Secretary of Jammu & Kashmir, Atal Dulloo, recently inaugurated two transformative digital platforms adapted and implemented by the Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD), Jammu & Kashmir. These platforms are powered by SoftTech’s advanced CivitPERMIT (AutoDCR) technology.

The newly launched platforms include an Auto Scrutiny-based Building Permission and Change of Land Use (CLU) Portal, which is integrated with GIS-based Master Plans, as well as the Unified Web Portal of the Housing & Urban Development Department, Jammu & Kashmir.

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Describing the initiative, Mandeep Kaur, The Commissioner Secretary, Housing & Urban Development Department, Jammu & Kashmir, described the Building Permission Portal a “first-of-its-kind initiative in the country”, highlighting its ability to integrate automation, spatial intelligence, and regulatory compliance into a single digital interface.

The platform leverages cutting-edge technology to automatically scrutinise AutoCAD drawings and verify compliance with building bye-laws and GIS-mapped Master Plans. By eliminating manual intervention, it significantly accelerates the approval process, enhancing transparency, efficiency, and ease of doing business in urban development.

SoftTech Engineers Limited Strengthens Urban Governance Framework in Jammu & Kashmir with CivitPERMIT(AutoDCR) Technology

 Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of SoftTech Engineers Limited

Commenting on this development, Vijay Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, SoftTech Engineers Limited said

“This marks a significant milestone in India’s digital urban governance journey, reflecting steady progress in technology-led transformation of approval systems. By integrating automation, GIS intelligence, and compliance into a single platform, the initiative is expected to improve efficiency and enable faster, more streamlined urban development processes.”

This deployment reinforces SoftTech’s leadership in enabling digital transformation across urban governance ecosystems and underscores the growing adoption of intelligent, automated solutions in public infrastructure management.

About SoftTech Engineers Limited

SoftTech Engineers Limited (SEL) is a technology company focused on developing digital solutions for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction and Operations (AECO), and infrastructure sectors. The Company provides enterprise platforms that help government bodies and infrastructure organizations digitize planning, approvals, and project monitoring processes. Its key products, including CivitPLAN & CivitPERMIT (AutoDCR®), CivitINFRA (PWIMS) and CivitBUILD (Opticon) enable building plan approvals, urban governance, and infrastructure project management, supporting greater efficiency, transparency, and real-time oversight in public infrastructure and urban development.

For Further Information, please contact: investors@softtechglobal.com

www.softtechglobal.com

NSE: SOFTTECH

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 22, 2026 10:00 PM IST
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SoftTech Engineers Limited Strengthens Urban Governance Framework in Jammu & Kashmir with CivitPERMIT(AutoDCR) Technology

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SoftTech Engineers Limited Strengthens Urban Governance Framework in Jammu & Kashmir with CivitPERMIT(AutoDCR) Technology

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SoftTech Engineers Limited Strengthens Urban Governance Framework in Jammu & Kashmir with CivitPERMIT(AutoDCR) Technology
SoftTech Engineers Limited Strengthens Urban Governance Framework in Jammu & Kashmir with CivitPERMIT(AutoDCR) Technology
SoftTech Engineers Limited Strengthens Urban Governance Framework in Jammu & Kashmir with CivitPERMIT(AutoDCR) Technology
SoftTech Engineers Limited Strengthens Urban Governance Framework in Jammu & Kashmir with CivitPERMIT(AutoDCR) Technology

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