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Home > Business > SRM University-AP Secures 24 Research and Development Funded Projects in 6 Months

SRM University-AP Secures 24 Research and Development Funded Projects in 6 Months

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/celebrating-excellence-in-healthcare-4th-edition-of-the-dr-apj-abdul-kalam-health-awards-202620260701184033"> <p class="title">Celebrating Excellence in Healthcare: 4th Edition of the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Health Awards 2026</p> <a>

Celebrating Excellence in Healthcare: 4th Edition of the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Health Awards 2026

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Last updated: July 1, 2026 18:47:12 IST

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SRM University-AP Secures 24 Research and Development Funded Projects in 6 Months

NewsVoir

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 1: SRM University-AP, Amaravati continues to strengthen its position at the forefront of research and scientific innovation across critical domains of science, technology, and the humanities. 26 faculty members were awarded prestigious grants from DST, ANRF, ICMR, NBHM, and other national bodies, reinforcing the university’s growing research leadership.

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Since January 2026, SRM AP researchers have secured 24 sponsored research projects and consultancy projects worth Rs. 13.71 crores from prestigious funding agencies, including the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Sree Ramakrishna Paramahamsa Translational Research Grant, and the National Board for Higher Mathematics (NBHM).

The funded projects span a diverse range of disciplines, including advanced materials & devices, bioscience for human health, waste-to-wealth, and literature and mathematics. The research project on genomic surveillance-driven phage therapy received Rs. 1.76 crores, the highest funding among the projects on the list, while the Indo-French project on plasmid-mediated phage resistance secured Rs. 99.9 lakhs.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Ch Satish Kumar congratulated the faculty members and research teams for their outstanding achievement in advancing high-quality research. He stated, “The success of our faculty in securing competitive research grants is a testament to the vibrant research culture that we continue to nurture at SRM University-AP. I am confident that these projects will lead to impactful discoveries, strengthen collaborations with leading institutions, create opportunities for our students, and contribute meaningfully to society.” He also encouraged the research cohort to now work towards securing major international research grants.

Deans of the schools of Engineering and Sciences, Liberal Arts, and Business Studies also expressed appreciation to the Principal Investigators, Co-Principal Investigators, and their research cohort for their dedication, perseverance, and commitment that drove this monumental achievement.

This accomplishment highlights the university’s strong commitment to advancing impactful interdisciplinary research. SRM University-AP remains focused on nurturing a robust research culture, strengthening its research infrastructure and faculty capabilities to pursue funded projects that advance national priorities and global innovation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 1, 2026 6:47 PM IST
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SRM University-AP Secures 24 Research and Development Funded Projects in 6 Months

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SRM University-AP Secures 24 Research and Development Funded Projects in 6 Months
SRM University-AP Secures 24 Research and Development Funded Projects in 6 Months
SRM University-AP Secures 24 Research and Development Funded Projects in 6 Months
SRM University-AP Secures 24 Research and Development Funded Projects in 6 Months

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