Urban Tots Expands Manufacturing Capacity to Drive India's Toy Industry Growth

NewsVoir

Bhiwadi (Rajasthan) [India], July 2: As India accelerates its efforts to strengthen domestic manufacturing and reduce dependence on imports, the toy industry is emerging as one of the sectors witnessing significant transformation. Companies investing in large-scale local production are increasingly contributing to the country’s ambition of becoming a global manufacturing hub.

Among them is Urban Tots, an Indian toy manufacturing company that has rapidly expanded its operations over the past five years. Operating from a 350,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, the company currently employs more than 450 people and manufactures a wide range of toys for the domestic market.

The company’s origins trace back to an observation made by entrepreneur Deepak Chaudhary, who noticed that the toys in his children’s collection were predominantly imported and carried labels from other countries. The realization highlighted India’s dependence on imported toys and eventually led to the establishment of Urban Tots.

Unlike many businesses that entered the category through imports, Urban Tots chose to invest in domestic manufacturing. Its manufacturing journey formally began with the Bhoomi Poojan of its facility on 14 August 2021. Developing large-scale production capabilities required investments in advanced machinery, workforce development and technical expertise.

To strengthen its manufacturing capabilities, the company’s founding team studied production technologies and factory operations in China before adapting those learnings to establish a modern manufacturing ecosystem in India focused on efficiency, precision and scalability.

Today, the facility operates with automated conveyor systems, Poka-Yoke quality mechanisms and production processes designed to reduce defects while ensuring consistent quality. Products are manufactured in compliance with internationally recognised safety standards, including EN71 and BIS certifications.

The company has also integrated sustainability and responsible manufacturing practices into its operations, focusing on reducing waste while improving productivity.

Urban Tots initially entered the market with role-play trolley products before expanding into multiple categories. The company is now a manufacturer of ride-on and battery-operated toys, including electric cars and tractors, along with infant products, sensory toys and educational learning kits aimed at supporting early childhood development.

Alongside manufacturing expansion, the company has developed a nationwide distribution network comprising thousands of dealers and retailers and has established its presence across major online marketplaces. In addition to its own consumer brand, Urban Tots also manufactures products for several established companies, supplying toys that reach households across India under different labels.

Industry observers note that India’s toy sector is entering a critical phase of growth. Increased domestic manufacturing capacity, stronger quality regulations and changing consumer preferences are gradually reshaping an industry that was once heavily dependent on imports.

The sector’s development aligns with broader changes taking place across India’s manufacturing landscape, where improving infrastructure, policy support and technology adoption are encouraging companies to compete in international markets while serving growing domestic demand.

According to Deepak Chaudhary, India’s strengths position it well for global competitiveness in toy manufacturing.

“India has every ingredient required to become a global toy manufacturing hub–entrepreneurship, engineering talent, manufacturing capability and an enormous domestic market. The next step is to build products that are recognised worldwide not because they are made in India, but because they represent quality, innovation and trust.”

Urban Tots’ growth reflects a wider trend of manufacturing-led expansion within the toy industry, where long-term investments in infrastructure, technology and workforce development are becoming increasingly important.

As India seeks to strengthen its position in global supply chains, companies such as Urban Tots are contributing to the country’s efforts to transition from a major toy import market to a competitive manufacturing and export destination.

About Urban Tots

Urban Tots is an Indian toy manufacturing company headquartered in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. Operating from a 350,000-square-foot integrated manufacturing facility, the company designs and manufactures ride-on toys, battery-operated vehicles, educational toys, infant products and sensory toys. With a workforce of more than 450 employees, a nationwide distribution network and partnerships with leading retailers and brands, Urban Tots is committed to establishing India as a globally competitive hub for toy manufacturing through innovation, quality and sustainable manufacturing.

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