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Home > Business > Vivek Dholariya’s SkaiLand Entertainment enters Bengali feature films with Abhigyan Mukherjee’s Anumaner Bhittite

Vivek Dholariya’s SkaiLand Entertainment enters Bengali feature films with Abhigyan Mukherjee’s Anumaner Bhittite

Vivek Dholariya’s SkaiLand Entertainment enters Bengali feature films with Abhigyan Mukherjee’s Anumaner Bhittite

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Last updated: July 2, 2026 19:06:12 IST

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Vivek Dholariya’s SkaiLand Entertainment enters Bengali feature films with Abhigyan Mukherjee’s Anumaner Bhittite

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 2: Vivek Dholariya’s SkaiLand Entertainment is entering Bengali feature film production with Anumaner Bhittite, an upcoming Bengali film written and directed by Abhigyan Mukherjee.

The film marks SkaiLand Entertainment’s first Bengali feature film and brings the banner together with Mukherjee, who has earlier worked across feature films, short films, music videos and documentary projects. Producer Vivek Dholariya and Abhigyan Mukherjee have previously collaborated on the music videos Ami Asbo Sanonde and Ador Ghuri.

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Anumaner Bhittite is built around the idea of self-reliance and personal independence. The film presents four interconnected stories of individuals caught between duties, societal expectations, emotional dependence and personal decisions. Through its layered narrative, the film explores how people understand independence at different stages of life and what consequences come with choosing one’s own path.

The first story, “Amar Ghor”, follows Indrani, played by Sreelekha Mitra, a retired school teacher who begins living alone in a one-bedroom flat in North Kolkata after spending years without a space she could truly call her own. Her journey raises questions around ageing, dignity, ownership and the emotional meaning of having one’s own home.

The second story, “Mukhomukhi Dujonaye”, features veteran actress Lily Chakraborty as Mitali, an elderly widow, mother of two and grandmother of three, who unexpectedly meets Sabitri, her long-lost love, after 40 years. Sabitri, played by Alokananda Roy, wishes to spend the rest of her life with Mitali, bringing forward a sensitive story of companionship, memory, social acceptance and the courage to choose happiness later in life.

The third story, “Amar Probhate”, revolves around Arko, played by Rohaan Bhattacharya, with Ayush Das portraying his younger version. Arko’s childhood, his time in an orphanage and his emotional journey towards becoming self-reliant form an important part of the film. Darshana Banik plays Mohini, a key character who motivates Arko and connects different emotional threads of the story.

The fourth story, “Byaktityo Swadhinata Ki?”, focuses on Anushka, played by Amrita Chattopadhyay, a professional dancer who learns about her pregnancy on the same day she gets selected to perform at an International Dance Festival. Her story explores career, motherhood, marriage and a woman’s right to take an independent decision about her future.

The ensemble cast of Anumaner Bhittite includes Sreelekha Mitra, Lily Chakraborty, Darshana Banik, Rohaan Bhattacharya, Shankar Chakraborty, Swati Mukherjee, Amrita Chattopadhyay, Alokananda Roy, Abhijit Guha, Dolon Roy, Devdutta Ghosh, Triparna Bardhan, Arka Bhattacharya, Sreema Bhattacharjee, Ayush Das, Soma Chakraborty, Judhajit Banerjee, Pallab and Abhirup Chowdhury, among others. The music of the film is composed by Mainak Majoomdar, with singers including Lagnajita, Anupam Roy, Emon Chakraborty, Sayani Palit and Poushali.

With Anumaner Bhittite, SkaiLand Entertainment and Abhigyan Mukherjee aim to present a Bengali family drama that looks at independence not as a loud act of rebellion, but as a deeply personal journey shaped by relationships, responsibility, love, ambition and emotional courage.

Media Contact:

Abhigyan Mukherjee

Mobile: +91 91238 57120 / +91 62912 84015

Email: mukherjeeabhigyan41@gmail.com

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 2, 2026 7:06 PM IST
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Vivek Dholariya’s SkaiLand Entertainment enters Bengali feature films with Abhigyan Mukherjee’s Anumaner Bhittite

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Vivek Dholariya’s SkaiLand Entertainment enters Bengali feature films with Abhigyan Mukherjee’s Anumaner Bhittite

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Vivek Dholariya’s SkaiLand Entertainment enters Bengali feature films with Abhigyan Mukherjee’s Anumaner Bhittite
Vivek Dholariya’s SkaiLand Entertainment enters Bengali feature films with Abhigyan Mukherjee’s Anumaner Bhittite
Vivek Dholariya’s SkaiLand Entertainment enters Bengali feature films with Abhigyan Mukherjee’s Anumaner Bhittite
Vivek Dholariya’s SkaiLand Entertainment enters Bengali feature films with Abhigyan Mukherjee’s Anumaner Bhittite

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