Weave The Future Launches 'What Is This Made Of?' – A National Innovation Challenge to Rethink Textile Waste

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 2: As India strengthens its commitment towards circularity, sustainable consumption, and responsible production, Weave The Future invites citizens, creators, students, artisans, researchers, designers, innovators and communities from across the country to participate in shaping solutions to India’s growing textile waste. According to the Ministry of Textile, Government of India, the country is currently dealing with 70.73 lakh tonnes of textile waste annually.

Weave The Future, a national platform by the Office of Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India is dedicated to advancing sustainable, circular, and craft/handlooms-led approaches to everyday living. Since its inception, the platform has brought together artisans, designers, brands, makers, and cultural stakeholders to explore innovative pathways for reducing waste, extending product lifecycles, and promoting mindful consumption.

The upcoming Weave The Future 4.0 – Upcycling Edition, scheduled from 12-17 July 2026 at Dilli Haat, New Delhi, will bring together more than 100 brands, makers, recyclers, thrift collectives, artisans, and innovators working across the fields of upcycling, recycling, repair, repurposing, and circular design.

Weave The Future aims to demonstrate that sustainability need not remain a niche concern, but can become visible, accessible, aspirational, and embedded in everyday choices.

Speaking on the initiative, Ms. Arti Kanwar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, said, “India’s textile sector is not just an economic engine, it is the keeper of centuries of material knowledge that the world is only now beginning to value. At the same time, we recognise that the scale of the waste challenge demands solutions that are as ambitious as they are practical. What Is It Made Of? is designed to surface exactly those solutions – from young designers, engineers, and storytellers who see the problem clearly and have the imagination to address it. The strongest ideas that emerge from this competition will not stop at the exhibition stage. We intend to take them further.”

Dr. M. Beena, Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, emphasises, “India’s handloom and textile communities have always known how to work with fibre thoughtfully – how to extend the life of cloth, and how to design within material limits. What Is It Made Of? is our way of honouring that knowledge by putting it at the centre of a national conversation. We have seen extraordinary practitioners emerge through Weave the Future – makers and thinkers who are building something genuinely new from what others have discarded. This competition is an invitation to the next wave of that community, and we cannot wait to see what they bring.”

Re-Stitch India I Participation Deadline: 7 July 2026

Driven on the lines of “One meter. One story. One community”, the Re-stitch India initiative invites individuals, students, artisans, organisations, institutions, and communities across India, to contribute a 1 metre x 1 metre panel using discarded garments, fabric scraps, production waste, surplus materials, and reclaimed textiles. People can contribute from anywhere in the country and all textile pieces received till July 7th will be included in an art installation currently under making for the Weave The Future 4.0 edition 2026 at Dilli Haat, Delhi. For details, please visit: www.weavethefuture.co.in

Textile Waste Innovation Competition titled “What Is It Made Of?” I Entries Close: 20 July 2026

The ‘What Is It Made Of?’ competition invites innovative solutions that address India’s growing textile waste challenge through practical, scalable, and impactful interventions. Open to participants aged 16-45 years, the competition welcomes entries from all disciplines, including design, engineering, science, technology, communication, research, entrepreneurship, community development, and systems thinking. For participation details and registration information, visit: www.weavethefuture.co.in. Submissions are invited across five categories:

– Upcycling

– Recycling

– Regenerative Design

– System Design

– Supply Chain Innovation

Shortlisted projects will receive opportunities for recognition, showcasing, prizes, and potential implementation support, helping translate promising ideas into real-world impact.

The innovative engagements leading to ‘Weave The Future 4.0’ are expected to engage participants from diverse backgrounds and age groups while encouraging wider conversations around repair, thrift, upcycling, circular fashion, material recovery, and conscious consumption.

About Weave The Future

Weave The Future is a national platform initiated by the Office of Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, to explore and advance sustainable, circular, and craft-led approaches to everyday living. Bringing together artisans, designers, brands, innovators, and communities, the platform seeks to create dialogue, action, and solutions around responsible production, consumption, and material use, while showcasing the role of India’s craft traditions in building a more sustainable future.

Instagram Handle: @weavethefutureofficial

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