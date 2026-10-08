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Home > Business > Würfel Unveils The Mansion: A New Destination for Luxury, Design & Architectural Dialogue

Würfel Unveils The Mansion: A New Destination for Luxury, Design & Architectural Dialogue

Würfel Unveils The Mansion: A New Destination for Luxury, Design & Architectural Dialogue

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Last updated: October 8, 2026 20:01:13 IST

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Würfel Unveils The Mansion: A New Destination for Luxury, Design & Architectural Dialogue

New Delhi [India], October 8: Würfel, the homegrown luxury kitchen and wardrobe brand, unveiled The Mansion in New Delhi; a private destination conceived as a deeper expression of the brand’s philosophy, its evolution and its vision for the future of living.

More than an exhibition of kitchens and wardrobes, The Mansion brings together design, materiality, technology and craftsmanship within a setting created to immerse visitors in the world of Würfel.

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The unveiling marked an important moment in the journey of a brand that began in India in 2015 with a simple belief – “If it was going to create homes, it had to create them exceptionally well, and build them to a global standard”, said a spokesperson.

Over the years, that belief has evolved into an approach that looks beyond what a home simply appears to be. From the origins and character of materials to precision in manufacturing, and from responsible choices to the smallest details of execution, Würfel has sought to make every element count. That pursuit has increasingly found resonance beyond India, with the brand’s design approach earning recognition through the Good Design Award 2025 and the DNA Paris Design Award 2025, milestones that reflect Würfel’s growing presence within the global design conversation.

The Mansion is a natural manifestation of this evolving philosophy, bringing together the ideas, disciplines and sensibilities that have shaped Würfel’s journey.

Conceived for a discerning community of HNIs, architects and design practitioners, its appointment-led experience is deliberately intimate, allowing visitors to engage with the spaces, materials, finishes and design possibilities at their own pace.

Here, the kitchen and wardrobe become part of a larger vocabulary of living, shaped by global design sensibilities, Indian craftsmanship, advanced technology and an uncompromising attention to detail.

Würfel Unveils The Mansion: A New Destination for Luxury, Design & Architectural Dialogue

The Mansion also reflects Würfel’s continuing exploration of materials and responsible design. Natural textures, refined surfaces and carefully selected materials come together to create spaces where aesthetics and functionality coexist, while the brand’s focus on healthier and more environmentally conscious choices remains integral to its approach.

At its heart, The Mansion represents the evolution of Würfel’s design philosophy. More than a decade of learning, experimentation and refinement has culminated in a distinctive approach that brings design, technology, innovation and responsibility into dialogue with the way we live today.

“The Mansion is not simply a destination for us. It is a reflection of how far Würfel has come and, more importantly, where we want to go. We wanted to create a space that allows people to experience the world we have been building towards, not through a catalogue, but through an environment that brings our philosophy to life,” said Mr Khanindra Burman, the Co-founder of Würfel.

Spanning eight days, the launch brought together a gathering of more than 200 leading architects and members of the design community. The evening unfolded as an intimate celebration of design, conversation and culture, with a specially curated culinary experience by the Chef of the year and a live performance by one of India’s established blues and soul ensembles, bringing an understated cultural dimension to the evening.

The setting, the conversations and the experience were deliberately designed to remain intimate, allowing the Mansion itself to take centre stage.

For Würfel, it is the beginning of another chapter. A chapter in which a homegrown brand seeks to take its understanding of living beyond the boundaries of a category, and onto a larger global stage.

Summary: Würfel unveils The Mansion, a private, appointment-led destination in New Delhi. The launch marks a new chapter in Würfel’s luxury journey, creating a distinctive space for experiencing kitchens, wardrobes and living spaces through a more curated lens.

About Würfel

Würfel is a luxury modular kitchen and wardrobe brand focused on creating design-led spaces that combine European precision, advanced manufacturing and contemporary aesthetics. With a growing presence across India, the brand offers bespoke kitchens and personalised wardrobes designed around individual lifestyles, spatial requirements and design sensibilities.

Through its studios, manufacturing capabilities and collaborations with architects, designers and industry professionals, Würfel continues to build its position in the evolving luxury interiors landscape.

Please visit https://www.wurfel.in/ for more information.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 8, 2026 8:01 PM IST
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Würfel Unveils The Mansion: A New Destination for Luxury, Design & Architectural Dialogue

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Würfel Unveils The Mansion: A New Destination for Luxury, Design & Architectural Dialogue
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