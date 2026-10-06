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Home > Hollywood > ‘General Hospital’ star Robert Kelker-Kelly dies at 62

‘General Hospital’ star Robert Kelker-Kelly dies at 62

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/out-of-box/1608216another-world8217-star-mark-mortimer-no-more16020261006092255"> <p class="title"> ‘Another World’ star Mark Mortimer no more </p> <a>

 ‘Another World’ star Mark Mortimer no more 

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Last updated: October 6, 2026 10:20:12 IST

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‘General Hospital’ star Robert Kelker-Kelly dies at 62

Los Angeles [US], October 6 (ANI): Robert Kelker-Kelly, the acclaimed soap opera star best known for his roles on Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and Another World, has died at the age of 62. He passed away Saturday.

The St. Peters Police Department told TMZ that officers responded to Kelker-Kelly’s home in Missouri to tend to an unconscious man who was not breathing after complaining of chest pain. At the scene, authorities reportedly attempted life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful. The cause of death wasn’t immediately available, as per The Hollywood Reporter. 

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Born April 18, 1964, in Wichita, Kansas, Robert Kelker-Kelly began his acting career in 1987 with a role as Sam Fowler on Another World. He left the series in 1990 but returned six years later, portraying Dr. Shane Roberts, also known as Bobby Reno. Over the course of his career on the show, Kelker-Kelly appeared in more than 400 episodes.

His success in daytime television continued when he joined Days of Our Lives in 1992 as Bo Brady, a rebellious character who evolved into a heroic police officer. Kelker-Kelly played the role through 1995, taking over from Peter Reckell, who had originated the character in 1983.

He also played aristocratic villain Stavros Cassadine on Port Charles and General Hospital from 1997-2003. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 6, 2026 10:20 AM IST
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‘General Hospital’ star Robert Kelker-Kelly dies at 62

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‘General Hospital’ star Robert Kelker-Kelly dies at 62
‘General Hospital’ star Robert Kelker-Kelly dies at 62
‘General Hospital’ star Robert Kelker-Kelly dies at 62
‘General Hospital’ star Robert Kelker-Kelly dies at 62

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