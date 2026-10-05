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Home > Hollywood > ‘We Love You 3000…’: Russo Brothers thanks fans as ‘Avengers: Endgame’ returns to no.1

‘We Love You 3000…’: Russo Brothers thanks fans as ‘Avengers: Endgame’ returns to no.1

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/tom-cruises-latest-release-digger-bombs-at-box-office-rakes-in-only-usd-8-million-in-opening-weekend20261005100040"> <p class="title">Tom Cruise's latest release 'Digger' bombs at box office, rakes in only USD 8 Million in opening weekend</p> <a>

Tom Cruise's latest release 'Digger' bombs at box office, rakes in only USD 8 Million in opening weekend

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Last updated: October 5, 2026 16:10:11 IST

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‘We Love You 3000…’: Russo Brothers thanks fans as ‘Avengers: Endgame’ returns to no.1

Los Angeles [US], October 5 (ANI): The Russo Brothers have thanked fans for bringing ‘Avengers: Endgame’ back to the top of the global box office after its Encore re-release.

Joe and Anthony Russo, who directed the Marvel blockbuster, shared a video on Instagram and looked back at their experience of watching the film with audiences in theatres.

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Talking about the Encore release, the filmmakers said they were happy to see audiences return to theatres for the film.

“Our favorite thing about making Avengers Endgame was sitting in the theaters with audiences as we released it. So the fact that we could do that again on the Encore re-release was amazing.”

“Yeah, and we just want to thank everyone for all of your support throughout the entire career of this lifetime career of this movie,” they added.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Russo Brothers (@therussobrothers)

The filmmakers went on to speak about fans returning to theatres, including those who were watching the film for the first time.

“We’re grateful to everybody who went back out to the theater to see it again, to cheer for it again, to feel something in a room full of people. You brought people who hadn’t seen it the first time, introduced new fans to the movie. We love you very much and we’re super grateful.”

Along with the video, the Russo Brothers also added a caption that read, “Thank you for coming back to theaters for Endgame Encore and making Endgame the #1 film of all time. To every fan who’s been part of this journey for the last seven years, we love you 3000.”

Avengers: Endgame, which released in 2019, follows the surviving Avengers and their allies as they try to undo the damage caused by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. Avengers: Infinity War was released in 2018 and follows the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy as they try to stop Thanos from collecting the six Infinity Stones.

Avengers: Endgame Encore returned to theatres on September 25, 2026, with new footage and an exclusive look at Avengers: Doomsday. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 5, 2026 4:10 PM IST
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Tags: avengers-endgameglobal-box-officeinfinity-warMarvelMarvel Cinematic UniverseRusso Brothersthanos

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‘We Love You 3000…’: Russo Brothers thanks fans as ‘Avengers: Endgame’ returns to no.1
‘We Love You 3000…’: Russo Brothers thanks fans as ‘Avengers: Endgame’ returns to no.1
‘We Love You 3000…’: Russo Brothers thanks fans as ‘Avengers: Endgame’ returns to no.1
‘We Love You 3000…’: Russo Brothers thanks fans as ‘Avengers: Endgame’ returns to no.1

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