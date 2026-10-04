“I don’t go to sets with a phone": Paul Rudd reveals his new habit during movie shoots 

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Hollywood > “I don’t go to sets with a phone": Paul Rudd reveals his new habit during movie shoots 

“I don’t go to sets with a phone": Paul Rudd reveals his new habit during movie shoots 

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/thank-you-for-your-wishes160director-karthik-subbaraj-expresses-gratitude-to-mammootty-for-dorothy160-16020261004163954"> <p class="title">"Thank you for your wishes": Director Karthik Subbaraj expresses gratitude to Mammootty for 'Dorothy'</p> <a>

"Thank you for your wishes": Director Karthik Subbaraj expresses gratitude to Mammootty for 'Dorothy'

Written By:
Last updated: October 4, 2026 17:21:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

“I don’t go to sets with a phone": Paul Rudd reveals his new habit during movie shoots 

Washington DC [US], October 4 (ANI): Actor Paul Rudd revealed that he doesn’t take his phone on the sets of the film because he is addicted to it, Variety reported. 

The actor is set to play the moderator of the first-ever meeting dedicated to solving America’s climate crisis in “A Statement,” the latest film from Oscar-winning director Tom McCarthy.

You Might Be Interested In

Set at a Florida beachside resort in 1980, the film follows 20 experts who spend a weekend in a conference room and figure out their differences over how to draft a statement to Congress about the effects of carbon dioxide emissions on the climate, reported Variety. 

The cast includes Paul Giamatti, Tatiana Maslany and John Turturro and the actor admitted that he feels more connected to the ensemble cast by leaving his smartphone in his trailer, a practice he claims he’s now followed for some time.

“I don’t go to sets with a phone. I haven’t done that for a while now. It’s important to put it down. Anytime. They’re horrible things. I’m addicted to it like everybody else. They’re facilitating our own destruction,” he told Variety Saturday evening during the film’s world premiere at the New York Film Festival.

Rudd revealed that director McCarthy enforced a “very strict no phones policy” on the set of “A Statement,” which he found brought his castmates closer together and made filming feel more like a play.

“The world has changed since cell phones have existed. We don’t look at each other or talk to each other quite the same way. Now, [with the phone ban], we were forced to really spend time with each other and talk. Working on a movie set in 1980, we’re dressed in a certain kind of way. It felt like, ‘Oh, yeah. I remember this. This feels like it used to feel when people sat around and spoke to one another,’” added Paul Rudd, as quoted by Variety. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 4, 2026 5:21 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: a-statementClimate Crisisentertainmentpaul-ruddsmartphone addictiontom-mccarthy

RELATED News

“So proud of what we created…”: Tom Cruise stands by ‘Digger’ as film struggles at box office

‘Have no intention of stopping’: Bryan Cranston, 70, on continuing to work

“I love you for eternity”: Millie Bobby Brown sends birthday wishes to close friend Noah Schnapp

Director JA Bayona in talks to helm sequel of 'Jurassic World Rebirth'

‘Animal House’ actress Mary Louise Weller, who played Mandy Pepperidge, dies at 79 after long illness

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 2-Yemen leader announces major military operations against Iran-backed Houthis

Vacherot, Lehecka reach Japan Open semi-finals

Trump picks John Coale as special presidential envoy for hostage affairs

Solberg leads in Sardinia, Evans still on course for WRC title

UPDATE 1-Yemen leader announces major military operations against Iran-backed Houthis

OPEC+ agrees to keep November oil output targets steady

Solberg leads in Sardinia, Evans still on course for WRC title

Head of Yemen's presidential council announces military operations to retake territory

Saudi Arabia to cancel Joy Awards, its answer to the Grammys, amid budget cuts, sources say

Verstappen wins chaotic rain-delayed Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

“I don’t go to sets with a phone": Paul Rudd reveals his new habit during movie shoots 

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“I don’t go to sets with a phone": Paul Rudd reveals his new habit during movie shoots 

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“I don’t go to sets with a phone": Paul Rudd reveals his new habit during movie shoots 
“I don’t go to sets with a phone": Paul Rudd reveals his new habit during movie shoots 
“I don’t go to sets with a phone": Paul Rudd reveals his new habit during movie shoots 
“I don’t go to sets with a phone": Paul Rudd reveals his new habit during movie shoots 

QUICK LINKS