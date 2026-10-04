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Home > Hollywood > “I love you for eternity”: Millie Bobby Brown sends birthday wishes to close friend Noah Schnapp

“I love you for eternity”: Millie Bobby Brown sends birthday wishes to close friend Noah Schnapp

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Published: October 4, 2026 00:32:07 IST

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“I love you for eternity”: Millie Bobby Brown sends birthday wishes to close friend Noah Schnapp

“I love you for eternity”: Millie Bobby Brown sends birthday wishes to close friend Noah Schnapp

Los Angeles [US], October 4 (ANI): Actor Millie Bobby Brown has sent an adorable birthday wish for her ‘Stranger Things’ co-star and close friend Noah Schnapp. 

Sharing a cute picture of Noah, Brown wrote, “Happy birthday cutie. I love you for eternity @noahschnapp.”

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“I love you for eternity”: Millie Bobby Brown sends birthday wishes to close friend Noah Schnapp

Resharing the same on his Instagram story, Noah added, “Love u moreee.”

The friendship between Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp remains one of the most beloved off-screen bonds to come out of ‘Stranger Things’. 

The co-actors have time and again shared affection for each other on social media. Earlier in February, Noah Schnapp marked Bobby Brown’s birthday, calling her his “superhero twin.”

The actor wrote, “Happy birthday to my longest friend. Mil, I’d be lost without you. Here’s to so much love and happiness in your Taylor year: Us against the world, my superhero twin, in every universe.”

Back in 2023, when Millie turned 19, he shared a carousel of photos chronicling their friendship through the years. The post included everything from cozy black-and-white shots to candid moments of them eating together, childhood throwbacks with French fries in hand, and even a snapshot of the two asleep next to each other on a plane. 

Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown quickly became close friends when they met on the set of ‘Stranger Things’ in 2015. The two instantly bonded while filming the first season of the show. Over the years, their friendship has remained strong, with both describing it as a “family-like” connection. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 4, 2026 12:32 AM IST
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Tags: adorable-messagebirthday-wishhollywoodMillie Bobby Brownnoah-schnappStranger Things

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“I love you for eternity”: Millie Bobby Brown sends birthday wishes to close friend Noah Schnapp

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“I love you for eternity”: Millie Bobby Brown sends birthday wishes to close friend Noah Schnapp
“I love you for eternity”: Millie Bobby Brown sends birthday wishes to close friend Noah Schnapp
“I love you for eternity”: Millie Bobby Brown sends birthday wishes to close friend Noah Schnapp
“I love you for eternity”: Millie Bobby Brown sends birthday wishes to close friend Noah Schnapp

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