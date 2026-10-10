“Not a decision that was made lightly”: Ella Langley’s Tulsa concert cancelled amid security threat

Washington DC [US], October 10 (ANI): Country singer Ella Langley cancelled her scheduled concert in Tulsa, Oklahoma, hours before she was set to perform, citing a serious security threat to fans, venue staff and her team, PEOPLE magazine said.

The 27-year-old singer announced the decision in a social media post on Friday, October 9, saying it was made on the advice of local authorities, the venue and her security team.

Explaining the decision, Langley said she understood the time and money fans had spent to attend the concert and apologised for the cancellation. She also made it clear that the safety of those attending the show was her priority.

“I know how much time, travel, money, and planning goes into coming to a show, and I can’t tell you how sorry I am,” the “Choosin’ Texas” singer wrote. “This is not a decision that was made lightly. I was so looking forward to spending tonight with you, but your safety will always mean more to me than anything else. I refuse to put anyone in harm’s way.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ella Langley (@ellalangleymusic)

According to PEOPLE magazine, a statement shared by her team also confirmed the cancellation, citing a “serious security threat involving the safety of fans, venue personnel, and the artist.”

The statement said the decision was taken after careful consideration and added that details about ticket refunds would be shared as soon as possible.

However, according to reports, the concert, which was part of Langley’s Dandelion Tour, was cancelled following a false bomb threat.

The Tulsa Police Department later said it had searched the venue but found no credible threat. Police said officers, the bomb team, K-9 units and venue security had checked the area before the scheduled performance.

In its statement, the department said it had informed the singer’s team that there was no credible threat to the event. However, Langley’s team decided to cancel the show, according to PEOPLE.

The incident remains under investigation. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)