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Home > Hollywood > “So proud of what we created…”: Tom Cruise stands by ‘Digger’ as film struggles at box office

“So proud of what we created…”: Tom Cruise stands by ‘Digger’ as film struggles at box office

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/8220hitched8221-emma-roberts-shares-first-glimpse-of-july-wedding-with-cody16020261004140241"> <p class="title">“Hitched”: Emma Roberts shares first glimpse of July wedding with Cody</p> <a>

“Hitched”: Emma Roberts shares first glimpse of July wedding with Cody

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Last updated: October 4, 2026 14:10:30 IST

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“So proud of what we created…”: Tom Cruise stands by ‘Digger’ as film struggles at box office

Los Angeles [US], October 4 (ANI): Tom Cruise seems like he won’t be keeping his focus on the box office numbers as his latest film ‘Digger’ struggles to make a strong start in theatres. 

Instead, the actor has chosen to stand by the film, as he shared behind-the-scenes pictures and also thanked the team for their work. 

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Cruise shared a post on his Instagram account to and expressed his thoughts on the Alejandro G. 

Iñárritu-directed film, which opened in theatres on Friday. The movie, made on a reported budget of USD 125 million, is expected to earn around USD 8 million in its opening weekend, according to The Hollywood Reporter. 

Sharing pictures from the shoot, Cruise thanked the cast and crew for their work and said he was proud of the film they made together.

“Digger is officially in theaters and I am so honored to have had the opportunity to create this film alongside such talented artists,” Cruise posted. “Thank you to the entire cast and crew for your dedication, hard work and joy. The experience was truly unforgettable and I’m so proud of what we created.”

Warner Bros. released ‘Digger’ in around 3,300 theatres across North America. The film follows an egotistical oil tycoon whose actions lead to a natural disaster. Riz Ahmed, John Goodman and Sandra Hüller also star in the film.

However, the film has had a difficult start at the box office. It received a C+ CinemaScore from audiences and currently has a 51 per cent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, The Hollywood Reporter said. 

The film also sees Cruise in a different role from the action-heavy projects he is known for. In ‘Digger’, the actor plays a balding and heavier oil tycoon, marking a shift from his recent franchise films.

The film takes Cruise back to the kind of filmmaker-led projects he worked on earlier in his career, including ‘Rain Man’, ‘Born on the Fourth of July’ and ‘Magnolia’.

Cruise is expected to return to action films soon, with ‘Days of Thunder 2’ set to begin production.

Meanwhile, Amazon MGM Studios’ ‘Verity’, starring Anne Hathaway, is expected to lead the domestic box office with around USD 33 million. ‘Digger’ could give Cruise his lowest opening weekend since 2007’s ‘Lions for Lambs’, which opened with USD 6.7 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 4, 2026 2:10 PM IST
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“So proud of what we created…”: Tom Cruise stands by ‘Digger’ as film struggles at box office

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“So proud of what we created…”: Tom Cruise stands by ‘Digger’ as film struggles at box office
“So proud of what we created…”: Tom Cruise stands by ‘Digger’ as film struggles at box office
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“So proud of what we created…”: Tom Cruise stands by ‘Digger’ as film struggles at box office

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