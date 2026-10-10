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Home > Hollywood > Anne Hathaway gives Tom Cruise’s ‘Digger’ 10/10 rating despite mixed reviews, calls it “brilliant movie”

Anne Hathaway gives Tom Cruise’s ‘Digger’ 10/10 rating despite mixed reviews, calls it “brilliant movie”

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Jay-Z says he and Nas are ‘really good friends’ years after decade long rivalry

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Last updated: October 10, 2026 11:32:12 IST

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Anne Hathaway gives Tom Cruise’s ‘Digger’ 10/10 rating despite mixed reviews, calls it “brilliant movie”

Los Angeles [US], October 10 (ANI): Actor Anne Hathaway has given Tom Cruise’s latest film ‘Digger’ a perfect 10/10 rating, calling it a “brilliant movie” despite its mixed response from critics.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hathaway, who recently joined the film review platform Letterboxd, shared her review of the Alejandro G. Iñárritu-directed film, which follows an oil tycoon who tries to stop a natural disaster that he himself has caused.

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Praising the film, the Oscar-winning actor said she enjoyed its unusual story, humour and style. In her review, Hathaway wrote, “I loved this brilliant movie,” adding, “It’s smart and trippy and aggressive and funny and ambitious. It’s worth making the time see and decide for yourself what you make of it. For me? 10/10.”

Apart from ‘Digger’, Hathaway also gave five stars to ‘The Odyssey’. She listed four other films among her favourites, including ‘Moonstruck’, ‘It Happened One Night’, ‘Mirror’ and ‘Phantom Thread’.

Hathaway’s review comes as her latest film, ‘Verity’, starring Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett, has performed better than ‘Digger’ at the box office. As of Thursday, ‘Verity’ had earned more than USD 70.8 million worldwide, while ‘Digger’ had collected USD 24.9 million globally,  The Hollywood Reporter said. 

Directed by Alejandro G. Iñárritu, ‘Digger’ has received mixed reviews from critics. 

Following the film’s disappointing opening at the box office, Cruise thanked the cast and crew for their work on the project. Taking to X, the actor wrote, “Digger is officially in theaters and I am so honored to have had the opportunity to create this film alongside such talented artists. Thank you to the entire cast and crew for your dedication, hard work and joy. The experience was truly unforgettable and I’m so proud of what we created.”

Meanwhile, Hathaway is set to share the screen with Cruise again in the sequel to ‘Days of Thunder’, which is scheduled to release on June 2, 2028. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 10, 2026 11:32 AM IST
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Tags: anne hathawaybox officeDigger moviehollywoodOscar winnertom cruise

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Anne Hathaway gives Tom Cruise’s ‘Digger’ 10/10 rating despite mixed reviews, calls it “brilliant movie”

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Anne Hathaway gives Tom Cruise’s ‘Digger’ 10/10 rating despite mixed reviews, calls it “brilliant movie”

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Anne Hathaway gives Tom Cruise’s ‘Digger’ 10/10 rating despite mixed reviews, calls it “brilliant movie”
Anne Hathaway gives Tom Cruise’s ‘Digger’ 10/10 rating despite mixed reviews, calls it “brilliant movie”
Anne Hathaway gives Tom Cruise’s ‘Digger’ 10/10 rating despite mixed reviews, calls it “brilliant movie”
Anne Hathaway gives Tom Cruise’s ‘Digger’ 10/10 rating despite mixed reviews, calls it “brilliant movie”

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