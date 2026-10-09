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Home > Hollywood > 'Avatar: Seven Havens' renewed for two more seasons

'Avatar: Seven Havens' renewed for two more seasons

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/bollywood-f1-crossover-kareena-kapoor-khan-joins-f1-star-lando-norris-for-a-special-conversation20261009223535"> <p class="title">Bollywood-F1 crossover: Kareena Kapoor Khan joins F1 star Lando Norris for a special conversation</p> <a>

Bollywood-F1 crossover: Kareena Kapoor Khan joins F1 star Lando Norris for a special conversation

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Last updated: October 9, 2026 22:48:13 IST

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'Avatar: Seven Havens' renewed for two more seasons

Washington DC [US], October 9 (ANI): ‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ has been renewed for two more seasons, bringing the show to Seasons 3 and 4, reported Variety. 

The announcement was made onstage at the show’s New York Comic-Con panel on Friday, which also coincided with the launch day for the new series.

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According to the outlet, the panel for ‘Seven Havens’ consisted of ‘Avatar’ creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko as well as ‘Seven Havens’ executive producer Ethan Spaulding, co-executive producer Sehaj Sethi, and voice actors Saheli Khan, Aishu Devan, and Major Curda.

The panel was moderated by Janet Varney, who voiced Korra in ‘Legend of Korra.’

The logline for ‘Seven Havens’ states, “Set in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm, ‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ follows Pavi, a young Earthbender who discovers she’s the new Avatar after Korra, only to find that in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity’s destroyer, not its saviour. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, Pavi and her long-lost twin Nisha must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilisation’s last strongholds collapse,” as quoted by Variety. 

The voice cast also includes Akshay Khanna as Karthik, Sakina Jaffrey as Agam, Darren Barnet as Daemin, Dianne Doan as Zi, and Dee Bradley Baker as Geet and Ruhi.

‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ is created by DiMartino and Konietzko, who also serve as executive producers via Avatar Studios. Spaulding is an executive producer as well, with Sethi as co-executive producer. Nickelodeon and Avatar Studios will produce the series. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 9, 2026 10:48 PM IST
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'Avatar: Seven Havens' renewed for two more seasons

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'Avatar: Seven Havens' renewed for two more seasons
'Avatar: Seven Havens' renewed for two more seasons
'Avatar: Seven Havens' renewed for two more seasons
'Avatar: Seven Havens' renewed for two more seasons

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