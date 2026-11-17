Washington DC [US], November 17 (ANI): Hollywood actor Brad Pitt has shared his support for Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond, saying he likes the actor’s work and believes he is the right choice to play the iconic British spy.

According to Deadline, Pitt spoke about Pattinson during an interaction with a reporter at the event for his upcoming film ‘The Further Mis-Adventures Of Cliff Booth’. When asked about Amazon MGM confirming Pattinson as the next James Bond, the actor said he was happy with the choice and praised his work. Speaking about Pattinson’s acting choices, Pitt said, “I love this idea. I love what he’s been doing. I love his choices, and I think he’s the real deal. That’s great. Good call.”

Pitt was also asked if he would consider playing a villain in a James Bond film. The actor said he would be open to the idea and referred to Javier Bardem’s performance as the villain in the 2012 Bond film ‘Skyfall’. “You know, I’d like to do that,” he said. “My man Javier [Bardem] did it so well. It’s tall shoes, but I’d take that on.”

Pattinson was announced as the next James Bond on Monday evening. The British actor called the opportunity a “dream come true” following the announcement. “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime,” Pattinson said in a statement, as per Variety. “I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

He will take over the role from Daniel Craig, who played the famous spy in five films between 2006 and 2021. Craig’s final appearance as Bond was in ‘No Time to Die’, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

The upcoming Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, while Steven Knight has written the screenplay.

Meanwhile, Pitt’s ‘The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth’ is set for an exclusive IMAX release on November 25. The film is a sequel to Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ and has been directed by David Fincher, with Tarantino writing the screenplay. (ANI)

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