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Home > Hollywood > Bryan Adams takes swipe at US President Donald Trump with protest song '51st State' on Canada Day

Bryan Adams takes swipe at US President Donald Trump with protest song '51st State' on Canada Day

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/karlie-kloss-says-she-has-never-met-us-president-donald-trump-opens-up-on-politics-and-family20260702131829"> <p class="title">Karlie Kloss says she has "never met" US President Donald Trump, opens up on politics and family</p> <a>

Karlie Kloss says she has "never met" US President Donald Trump, opens up on politics and family

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Last updated: July 3, 2026 11:24:11 IST

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Bryan Adams takes swipe at US President Donald Trump with protest song '51st State' on Canada Day

Ottawa [Canada], July 3 (ANI): Canadian rock icon Bryan Adams released a new protest song titled ’51st State’ on Canada Day, in what appears to be a pointed response to US President Donald Trump, even though the track never names him directly, CBC News reported

The two-minute, 16-second track, released on streaming platforms, never mentions the US President by name but directly rejects the idea of Canada becoming part of the United States. The new song is described as punchy and direct.

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In the song’s chorus, Adams warns the unnamed target that he may be overreaching, cautioning that no amount of tariffs will turn Canada into America’s 51st state.

“Let me give you some advice, mister, you might have too much on your plate,” rasps Adams in the chorus of the rough-and-tumble track. “Go’n load us up with tariffs, but we’ll never be the 51st state,” as per the outlet.

 
 
 
 
 
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At the same time, the song reflects on the long shared history between the two nations as allies, with Adams reminding listeners of the loyalty Canada has shown the US over the years. “Maybe you’ve forgotten, maybe you just don’t care, but we’ve always stood beside you for that liberty we share,” Adams sings, according to CBC News.

The 66-year-old musician, best known for love ballads such as ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It For You’ and upbeat hits like ‘Summer of ’69’, adopts a far more defiant and patriotic tone on this track. In the lyrics, he speaks of Canadian resilience and unity in the face of pressure, using imagery of the country’s shared border, and firmly tells the target to show respect when speaking about his home, asserting that Canadians look after their own.

“You can push us to the brink; But where the open road divides; You’ll find a wall of maple; With us on the other side,” sings Adams, before continuing, “Let me give it to you straight; When you’re talking about my home; You better show some respect; ‘Cuz up here we take care of our own,” as per the outlet.

According to a press release, the song is a tongue-in-cheek response to the narrative suggesting Canada would be better off as anything other than Canadian. It has already gathered more than 230,000 views on YouTube since its release.

“I wanted to write something about Canada because Canada is home,” Adams said in a statement on his website. “There is more that binds us than divides us. This is a tribute to the pride and spirit of my fellow Canadians, the rest is just noise,” according to CBC News.

Adams, born in Kingston, Ontario, and largely raised in Ottawa, has long been outspoken on Canadian issues, including his criticism of Canadian content regulations after his 1991 hit was deemed insufficiently Canadian due to his collaboration with non-Canadian artists. As recently as last year, he had called the system “archaic” and “really stupid,” arguing it only props up mediocre homegrown music, according to CBC News.

The song joins a growing list of cultural pushbacks by Canadians against Trump’s remarks. Yet even in his defiance, Adams extends a note of reconciliation in the closing lines, acknowledging that the two nations are stronger together, while making clear that the border between them has become a firm line. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 3, 2026 11:24 AM IST
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Bryan Adams takes swipe at US President Donald Trump with protest song '51st State' on Canada Day

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Bryan Adams takes swipe at US President Donald Trump with protest song '51st State' on Canada Day

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Bryan Adams takes swipe at US President Donald Trump with protest song '51st State' on Canada Day
Bryan Adams takes swipe at US President Donald Trump with protest song '51st State' on Canada Day
Bryan Adams takes swipe at US President Donald Trump with protest song '51st State' on Canada Day
Bryan Adams takes swipe at US President Donald Trump with protest song '51st State' on Canada Day

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