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Home > Hollywood > Chloe Bailey recalls waiting until morning to confront ex over cheating, says, "I still wanted my night of cuddles"

Chloe Bailey recalls waiting until morning to confront ex over cheating, says, "I still wanted my night of cuddles"

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/gauri-khan-suhana-celebrate-special-moment-as-srk-unveils-knight-riders-cricket-ground-on-his-mothers-birthday20260702181754"> <p class="title">Gauri Khan, Suhana celebrate "special moment" as SRK unveils Knight Riders cricket ground on his mother's birthday</p> <a>

Gauri Khan, Suhana celebrate "special moment" as SRK unveils Knight Riders cricket ground on his mother's birthday

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Last updated: July 2, 2026 19:23:11 IST

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Chloe Bailey recalls waiting until morning to confront ex over cheating, says, "I still wanted my night of cuddles"

Los Angeles [US], July 2 (ANI): Actor-singer Chloe Bailey has opened up about a past relationship, sharing how she found out an ex-partner had allegedly cheated on her and why she chose not to confront him immediately.

According to PEOPLE magazine, Bailey, while speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, said she came across several signs that made her believe her partner had been unfaithful. She shared that fans sometimes sent her direct messages with information, while others even contacted her godmother. Bailey also said she found an eyelash extension that was not hers and a hair tie left behind.

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Talking about how she reacts in such situations, Bailey said, “It depends on how I’m feeling.” She recalled that after finding the eyelash extension, she did not react right away. Instead, she took a picture of it and sent it to her godmother, whom she called her “voice of reason.” Bailey also joked that while her godmother helps her stay calm, her younger sister, Halle Bailey, would encourage a very different reaction.

The singer said she decided to wait until the next morning before bringing it up with her partner because she still wanted to spend the night with him. “I peeped it and I kept it quiet till the next morning, and then I walked in the bathroom like it was brand new. I still wanted my night of cuddles,” she said. Laughing about the incident, Bailey added, “I’m that toxic.”

According to Bailey, her ex denied cheating when she confronted him the following day.

The conversation also turned to whether she had ever acted on lyrics about getting revenge by cheating. Bailey replied, “Depends on what your definition of cheating is. My definition is like, I’ll just start responding to people I never responded,” as quoted by PEOPLE magazine.

Bailey, who first rose to fame as one half of the music duo Chloe x Halle with her sister Halle Bailey, recently spoke about supporting each other as their careers continue to grow. Her latest film, Strung, is currently streaming on Peacock. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 2, 2026 7:23 PM IST
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Chloe Bailey recalls waiting until morning to confront ex over cheating, says, "I still wanted my night of cuddles"

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Chloe Bailey recalls waiting until morning to confront ex over cheating, says, "I still wanted my night of cuddles"
Chloe Bailey recalls waiting until morning to confront ex over cheating, says, "I still wanted my night of cuddles"
Chloe Bailey recalls waiting until morning to confront ex over cheating, says, "I still wanted my night of cuddles"
Chloe Bailey recalls waiting until morning to confront ex over cheating, says, "I still wanted my night of cuddles"

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